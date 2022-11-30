BreakingNews
JUST IN: Advisory committee recommends $750,000 to Fuyao expansion in Moraine
High school football: Here are all the state champions in Dayton-area history

Sports
20 minutes ago

The latest Ohio high school state football championships are this weekend, with the wider Dayton area represented by Springfield in Division I.

Here’s a look at state football champions from Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties since the high school football playoffs began in 1972.

YearSchoolDivision
2019Trotwood-MadisonIV
2017Trotwood-MadisonIII
2011Trotwood-MadisonII
2009AlterIV
2008AlterIV
2006PiquaII
2002Chaminade JulienneII
1998LebanonII
1997Valley ViewIV
1996Valley ViewIV
1994Valley ViewIV

