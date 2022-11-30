High school football: Here are all the state champions in Dayton-area history

The latest Ohio high school state football championships are this weekend, with the wider Dayton area represented by Springfield in Division I.
Here’s a look at state football champions from Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties since the high school football playoffs began in 1972.
|Year
|School
|Division
|2019
|Trotwood-Madison
|IV
|2017
|Trotwood-Madison
|III
|2011
|Trotwood-Madison
|II
|2009
|Alter
|IV
|2008
|Alter
|IV
|2006
|Piqua
|II
|2002
|Chaminade Julienne
|II
|1998
|Lebanon
|II
|1997
|Valley View
|IV
|1996
|Valley View
|IV
|1994
|Valley View
|IV