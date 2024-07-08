High school football: Lakota West LB commits to Big Ten school

He is the third player from Lakota West’s class of 2025 to commit to an NCAA Division I FBS school, joining tight end Luka Gilbert (University of Miami) and tight end/defensive lineman Vincent Giordano (Bowling Green).

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Beerman is the No 17 prospect in 247Sports Composite rankings for Ohio and the 46th-ranked linebacker.

He had 79 tackles, including 12 for loss and three sacks, last season for the Firebirds, who advanced to the regional finals in the Division I playoffs before losing to Cincinnati Moeller.