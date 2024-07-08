BreakingNews
Dayton man accused of making bomb threats facing more than 20 additional charges

High school football: Lakota West LB commits to Big Ten school

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By
19 minutes ago
X

Grant Beerman verbally committed to Purdue over the weekend.

A three-star linebacker prospect, Beerman chose the Boilermakers from a final four that also included Cincinnati, West Virginia and Michigan State.

He is the third player from Lakota West’s class of 2025 to commit to an NCAA Division I FBS school, joining tight end Luka Gilbert (University of Miami) and tight end/defensive lineman Vincent Giordano (Bowling Green).

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Beerman is the No 17 prospect in 247Sports Composite rankings for Ohio and the 46th-ranked linebacker.

He had 79 tackles, including 12 for loss and three sacks, last season for the Firebirds, who advanced to the regional finals in the Division I playoffs before losing to Cincinnati Moeller.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Reds acquire extra OF from Giants for LHP
2
De La Cruz named to All-Star team in second season with Reds
3
Ask Hal: A can’t-miss player who missed? That one’s easy
4
McCoy: Reds stymied by Skubal, swept by Tigers
5
Archdeacon: Transfer Doumbia eager to chase a ‘championship’ at Wright...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top