High school football: Moore’s big night lifts Tecumseh past Carroll

Last week, Berner rushed for 206 yards and three TDs against Fairborn. The Patriots stacked the box to stop Berner, Chris Cory said, which opened up holes for the rest of their skill players.

“It puts the defense in a little bit of a bind because we’ve got 4-5 options of things we could do,” Chris Cory said. “It felt great to be able to make some adjustments on the run and they worked great.”

Tecumseh stopped Carroll on its opening possession and immediately drove the ball down the field, scoring on a 57-yard run by Berner to make it 7-0.

After stopping Carroll again, Moore, Jr. returned a punt 40 yards, setting up a 9-yard TD run by Cory to make it 14-0.

The Arrows made it 21-0 on a 4-yard run by Moore, Jr. early in the second quarter. Carroll drove deep into Tecumseh territory late in the quarter, but couldn’t convert on fourth down.

Tecumseh received the ball to open the second half and Moore, Jr. returned it 91 yards for a touchdown.

“The hole opened and I just turned on the jets and ran as fast as I could,” Moore Jr. said.

With 3:54 remaining in the third quarter, Cory hit Moore, Jr. on a 71-yard TD pass to make it 35-0, triggering the running clock.

Patriots senior kicker Sammy Deep hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired for Carroll (1-1), which hosts Thurgood Marshall in Week 3.

“We missed some opportunities, but bigger than our missed opportunities was Tecumseh taking advantage of their opportunities,” said Patriots coach Cody Byrd. “They came out with a good game plan. They don’t really change what they do week to week. They challenge teams to stop it and we felt confident in our game plan. The story is Tecumseh’s execution. I’m proud of our boys for sticking with it. We just had some big mistakes at big moments. We’ll get better and come back next week.”