High School Football: Multiple players suspended by OHSAA after Trotwood-Madison-Withrow fight

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced multiple suspensions Wednesday of Trotwood-Madison and Cincinnati Withrow football players after a fight broke out and benches emptied during the third quarter of Friday night’s game at Withrow.

The incident happened after a Trotwood-Madison interception and long return. The officials stopped the game after the incident, and Withrow was declared a 21-7 winner. Trotwood’s record fell to 3-2. Withrow is 4-1.

Most of the players are suspended for one game for leaving the bench and coming onto the field. Those suspensions will be staggered to allow the teams to complete their regular season games, the OHSAA said. Jonas Smith, athletic director at Trotwood, said those suspensions amounted to approximately a third of the players on each team.

Three players were suspended for two games for fighting. Two of those players are from Trotwood.

“Coach [Jeff] Graham and I met with the team yesterday,” said Smith, who has worked as an athletic director for 28 years and the past four years at Trotwood. “I told the young me we preach sportsmanship, and we can’t react to situations like this. I really believe they heard us and see the big picture.”

The Rams, who were ranked eighth this week in the Division III state poll, host Belmont on Friday night.