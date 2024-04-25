High school football: Northmont, Miamisburg on the move as OHSAA announces 2024 divisions

With 611 males enrolled, Northmont will be the second-smallest D-I school behind Watkins Memorial (578) and Winton Woods (564) Miamisburg, with 587 males, will be one of the largest schools in Division II.

Little Miami and Westerville North were the only other schools to move from Division II to Division I, while Watkins Memorial and Winton Woods moved from Division II to Division I due to competitive balance.

According to the OHSAA, “The largest 70 schools are placed in Division I, and all remaining schools are divided as equally as possible into Divisions II through VII, with approximately 106 schools per division. Of note, OHSAA member schools may opt to move up to Division I if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring. Results of the referendum voting will be announced May 16.”

Trotwood-Madison and Badin are on the move because of competitive balance rules. Both will play in D-II this season instead of D-III.

Here’s the list of area schools changing divisions because of enrollment numbers: Vandalia Butler (D-III to D-II); West Carrollton (D-III to D-II); Ross (D-II to D-III) Ponitz (D-IV to D-III); Dunbar (D-IV to D-III); Graham (D-IV to D-V); West Liberty-Salem (D-VI to D-V); Versailles (D-VI to D-V); Northeastern (D-V to D-VI); Mechanicsburg (D-VII to D-VI); Tri-Village (D-VI to D-VII); and Troy Christian (D-VI to D-VII);