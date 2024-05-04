Dayton regains a player it lost six days earlier to the transfer portal

“Flyer Faithful,” Santos wrote on X (Twitter), “the college basketball landscape is hectic and confusing, not just for me, but for a lot of student athletes. And amid the chaos, I need to stick to my roots, what got me here, those who believe in me.

“I’ve spent the last few days reflecting. and if that time has taught me anything, it’s that what exists at Dayton isn’t only special, it’s unique.

“From the passion of the Flyer Faithful to the outpouring of love from the community: from the strength of the relationships in the locker room to the Dayton 6th, space offers clarity.

“And I’ve never been more clear. I can’t leave the place that welcomed me with open arms and supported my growth as a player and as a man over the last 11 months. I’m here. I’m a Dayton Flyer. Let’s run it back.”

Santos, a 6-foot-7 forward from Geneva, Ill., ranked second on the team in scoring (11.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.3) in his first season at Dayton. He played his first two seasons at Pittsburgh and transferred to Dayton last June. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

With Santos returning to Dayton, the number of players Dayton lost to the portal this spring was four: Zimi Nwokeji, who committed to Jacksonville; Petras Padegimas, who committed to Mercer; Kobe Elvis who committed to Oklahoma; and Koby Brea, who committed to Kentucky.

The news of Santos’ return came one day after Butler transfer Posh Alexander committed to Dayton. Assuming DaRon Holmes II keeps his name in the NBA Draft, Dayton has filled 11 of 13 scholarships.

Guards: Posh Alexander; Malachi Smith; Enoch Cheeks; Brady Uhl; Javon Bennett; and Marvel Allen.

Forwards: Nate Santos; Zed Key; Isaac Jack; Jacob Conner; and Jaiun Simon.