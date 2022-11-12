High School Football Playoff Roundup: Tipp rallies, Valley View rolls; both advance to regional finals

Tippecanoe football trailed early but roared back in the second half to defeat Western Brown 41-30 in a Division III, Region 12 playoff game Friday night.
Western Brown jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but Tippecanoe got on the board late in the second with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Liam Poronsky to Stanley Clyne.
Poronsky knotted the game at 14 with the first of his three rushing touchdowns, all in the second half.
Xavier Jones had the next two Tippecanoe TDs, 5- and 10-yard scores that each gave the lead to Tippecanoe.
Midway through the fourth the Tipp defense forced a key turnover on downs and Poronsky capitalized on it with back-to-back long TD scrambles to help Tippecanoe pull away for good.
Tippecanoe (12-1) advances to face Badin (13-0) next week.
Division III, Region 12
Badin 16, Wapakoneta 9: Zach Yordy scored first on a one-yard run, Alex Ritzie then hit Carson Cheek on a 31-yard TD pass and a stifling Badin defensive effort limited Wapak to three field goals to hold on for the win. Ritzie finished 10-of-15 for 99 yards with one passing touchdown and Carter Russo ran 23 times for 127 yards to pace Badin.
Division V, Region 20
Valley View 38, Madeira 7: Valley View cruised to victory, setting up a rematch with Milton-Union. The two teams played on Aug. 26, with Milton-Union handing Valley View its lone loss of the season 24-14.
