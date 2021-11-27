High School Football playoff scoreboard

Ohio High School Athletic Association
State Semifinals
Division I
Lakewood St. Edward 16, Cols. Upper Arlington 10
Springfield 22, Cin. Moeller 21
Division II
Akr. Hoban 31, Avon 24
Cin. Winton Woods 20, Green 7
Division III
Chardon 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7
Badin 14, Granville 0
Division IV
Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21
Youngs. Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17
