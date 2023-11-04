BreakingNews
At least 1 in hospital after crash involving sheriff’s office cruiser

High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

PLAYOFFS

Friday’s Games

Division I

Region 2

Dublin Coffman 17, Olentangy Liberty 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 38, Miamisburg 21

Olentangy Berlin 23, Perrysburg 7

Springfield 17, Centerville 10

Region 4

Lakota West 24, Elder 14

Mason 10, Milford 9

Moeller 10, St. Xavier 7

Princeton 31, Hamilton 14

Division II

Region 8

Anderson 41, Kings 3

Harrison 20, Northmont 17

Troy 42, Lima Senior 15

Withrow 16, Winton Woods 7

Division III

Region 11

Bellefontaine 35, London 28

Bishop Watterson 44, Miami Trace 7

Bloom-Carroll 14, Jackson 10

Granville 32, Tri-Valley 29

Region 12

Badin 24, Bellbrook 6

Celina 41, Trotwood 35

Tippecanoe 30, Chaminade Julienne 21

Wapakoneta 42, Butler 7

Division IV

Region 14

Glenville 44, Napoleon 7

Perkins 28, St. Marys Memorial 21

Shelby 71, Van Wert 41

West Holmes 22, Galion 19

Region 16

Alter 31, Indian Hill 6

Clinton-Massie 24, McNicholas 23, OT

Springfield Shawnee 42, Urbana 7

Wyoming 35, Taft 26

Division V

Region 18

Coldwater 28, Archbold 14

Liberty Center 41, Huron 7

Milan Edison 38, Eastwood 7

Oak Harbor 41, Marengo Highland 7

Region 20

Brookville 28, Preble Shawnee 18

Purcell Marian 30, Zane Trace 28

Valley View 49, Bethel-Tate 0

Waynesville 49, Northeastern 14

Division VI

Region 24

Anna 52, Williamsburg 28

Cin. Country Day 26, Paint Valley 14

Tri-Village 50, West Liberty-Salem 29

Versailles 41, Twin Valley South 8

Division VII

Region 28

Ansonia 34, Mechanicsburg 8

Marion Local 69, Cedarville 0

Minster 33, New Bremen 7

St. Henry 16, Fort Loramie 8

In Other News
1
Tipp outlasts Chaminade Julienne to reach regional semis
2
Area runners set for state cross country championship
3
‘They remember November’ — No. 12 seed Springfield moves to third round...
4
Bengals find success moving Chase all around offensive formation
5
Ohio State football: Ground game could be central to matchup with...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top