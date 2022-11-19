dayton-daily-news logo
High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Sports
1 hour ago

Friday’s Results

DIVISION I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward 27, Mentor 0

Region 2

Springfield 35, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln 25, New Albany 17

Region 4

Moeller 38, Lakota West 20

DIVISION II

Region 5

Akron Hoban 41, Hudson 7

Region 6

Tol. Central Catholic 28, Avon 20

Region 7

Massillon Washington 24, Uniontown Lake 6

Region 8

Kings 45, Anderson 42

DIVISION III

Region 9

Canfield 14, Chardon 7

Region 10

Parma Heights Holy Name 56, Parma Padua 21

Region 11

Carroll Bloom-Carroll 33, Bishop Watterson 28

Region 12

Tippecanoe 20, Badin 17

DIVISION V

Region 17

Canfield South Range 49, Perry 21

Region 18

Liberty Center 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Region 19

Ironton 34, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

Region 20

Valley View 21, Milton-Union 7

