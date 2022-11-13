High School Football Regional Final sites announced

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional final playoff pairings and neutral sites Sunday. Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m.
The higher seeded team is the designated home team.
Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
Later this week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the state semifinals.
Of the 28 regions, there are 21 No. 1 seeds in the regional finals and there are nine No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-ups. There are a total of 13 No. 2 seeds, 11 No. 3 seeds, three No. 4 seeds, three No. 5 seeds, two No. 6 seeds, one No. 8 seed and two No. 10 seeds that have advanced to the fourth round.
Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium
Region 2
2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London Bowlus Field
Region 3
1 Gahanna-Lincoln (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium
Region 4
1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (12-1) vs. 3 Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. 3 Hudson (13-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 6
1 Avon (12-1) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium
Region 7
1 Massillon Washington (11-1) vs. 2 Uniontown Lake (12-1) at Parma Byers Field
Region 8
4 Kings (12-1) vs. vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (8-5) at Mason Atrium Stadium
Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 9
1 Chardon (11-1) vs. 2 Canfield (11-1) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
Region 10
1 Parma Heights Holy Name (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Maple Heights Stadium
Region 11
3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-1) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 12
1 Badin (13-0) vs. 3 Tippecanoe (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 13
1 Beloit West Branch (12-1) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (10-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 14
1 Cleveland Glenville (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Region 15
2 Steubenville (11-2) vs. 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-3) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium
Region 16
1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. 2 Cincinnati Taft (11-2) at Lakota West Firebird Field
Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 17
1 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3 Perry (11-2) at Berkshire Great Lakes Cheese Stadium
Region 18
1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) at Perrysburg Widdel Field at Steineker Stadium
Region 19
1 Ironton (13-0) vs. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (13-0) at Waverly Raidiger Field
Region 20
1 Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 Milton-Union (12-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 21
1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Mogadore (11-0) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
Region 22
3 Columbia Station Columbia (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Grove (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 23
1 Beverly Fort Frye (12-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 24
1 Marion Local (13-0) vs.2 Harrod Allen East (12-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 25
1 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) vs. 3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium
Region 26
2 Antwerp (13-0) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 27
1 Newark Catholic (10-1) vs. 2 Hannibal River (12-1) Cambridge McFarland Stadium
Region 28
2 Fort Loramie (11-2) vs. 5 New Bremen (10-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium