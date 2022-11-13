High School Football Regional Final sites announced

Later this week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the state semifinals.

Of the 28 regions, there are 21 No. 1 seeds in the regional finals and there are nine No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-ups. There are a total of 13 No. 2 seeds, 11 No. 3 seeds, three No. 4 seeds, three No. 5 seeds, two No. 6 seeds, one No. 8 seed and two No. 10 seeds that have advanced to the fourth round.