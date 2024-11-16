High School Football: Regional semifinals scoreboard

Centerville's Ryan Swanson carries the ball into the endzone for an Elks touchdown during Friday's playoff game at Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
16 minutes ago
Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 2

Centerville 42, Dublin Coffman 7

Wayne 31, Hilliard Davidson 7

Region 4

Moeller 28, Princeton 10

St. Xavier 16, Lakota West 13

Division II

Region 8

Anderson 42, Mount Healthy 0

La Salle 37, Harrison 0

Division III

Region 12

Bellbrook 24, Wapakoneta 21

London 30, St. Marys Memorial 7

Division IV

Region 16

Alter 37, Taylor 13

Taft 30, Indian Hill 14

Division V

Region 20

Indian Lake 28, Greeneview 13

West Liberty-Salem 45, Waynesville 42

Division VI

Region 24

Anna 56, Cin. Country Day 14

Coldwater 56, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Division VII

Region 26

Col. Grove 35, Sycamore Mohawk 13

Delphos St. John’s 21, Leipsic 13

Region 28

Marion Local 61, Ansonia 0

Minster 42, CCPA 0

