High School Football: Saturday’s first-round playoff scoreboard

Shawnee High School junior RJ Griffin runs the ball during their Division V, Region 20 playoff game against Purcell Marian on Saturday afternoon at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati. Griffin scored two touchdowns as the Braves won 21-16. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER
Shawnee High School junior RJ Griffin runs the ball during their Division V, Region 20 playoff game against Purcell Marian on Saturday afternoon at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati. Griffin scored two touchdowns as the Braves won 21-16. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Sports
21 minutes ago

Saturday’s Results

Division V

Region 20

Carlisle 34, Reading 23

Mariemont 40, Blanchester 14

Preble Shawnee 21, Greenon 13

Roger Bacon 49, East Clinton 6

Springfield Shawnee 21, Purcell Marian 16

Taft 13, Madeira 6

Versailles 49, Summit Country Day 14

Williamsburg 17, Brookville 14

Division VI

Region 24

Allen East 49, National Trail 8

Anna 17, Northeastern 3

Coldwater 49, Delphos Jefferson 35

Deer Park 57, Cin. Country Day 27

Fairbanks 38, Paint Valley 27

Fort Recovery 40, Arcanum 30

Greeneview 47, Gamble Montessori 0

Mechanicsburg 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Division VII

Region 28

Cin. College Prep 34, Fayetteville-Perry 3

Fort Loramie 38, Catholic Central 16

Marion Local 41, Twin Valley South 0

New Bremen 51, Lockland 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Troy Christian 6

Portsmouth Sciotoville 55, Riverside 7

St. Henry 42, Ansonia 9

Tri-Village 56, MVCA 6

