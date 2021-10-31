High School Football: Saturday’s first-round playoff scoreboard

Saturday’s Results
Division V
Region 20
Carlisle 34, Reading 23
Mariemont 40, Blanchester 14
Preble Shawnee 21, Greenon 13
Roger Bacon 49, East Clinton 6
Springfield Shawnee 21, Purcell Marian 16
Taft 13, Madeira 6
Versailles 49, Summit Country Day 14
Williamsburg 17, Brookville 14
Division VI
Region 24
Allen East 49, National Trail 8
Anna 17, Northeastern 3
Coldwater 49, Delphos Jefferson 35
Deer Park 57, Cin. Country Day 27
Fairbanks 38, Paint Valley 27
Fort Recovery 40, Arcanum 30
Greeneview 47, Gamble Montessori 0
Mechanicsburg 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Division VII
Region 28
Cin. College Prep 34, Fayetteville-Perry 3
Fort Loramie 38, Catholic Central 16
Marion Local 41, Twin Valley South 0
New Bremen 51, Lockland 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Troy Christian 6
Portsmouth Sciotoville 55, Riverside 7
St. Henry 42, Ansonia 9
Tri-Village 56, MVCA 6