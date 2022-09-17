High school football: Schondelmyer tosses 6 TD passes, Springfield rolls past Beavercreek

The Wildcats followed with five straight scoring drives to grab a 35-7 halftime lead.

“Springfield is really good,” said Beavers coach Marcus Colvin. “They’re a little faster than us and we had a hard time running with those receivers. The quarterback is really talented. We’ll come back tomorrow and watch film to see where we can improve for ourselves and that’s going to be the focus.”

Schondelmyer threw five TD passes in the first half, two to both Thigpen and senior Daylen Bradley and another to senior Anthony Brown.

“When our (first team offense) was out there, we did well,” Douglass said. “When our young guys were out there, we got a little complacent and lackadaisical with some stuff, but overall they did a good job.”

In the second half, Schondelmyer threw a 35-yard TD pass to junior Da’Shawn Martin to make it 42-7 and trigger the running clock.

Beavercreek kicker Shaun Morse hit a 39-yard field goal for the Beavers to make it 42-10.

The Wildcats made it 49-10 on a 1-yard TD run by senior Tobias Craycraft in the fourth quarter.

Johnson connected on a 25-yard TD pass to junior Adi Hernandez late in the fourth quarter to make it 49-17.

The Wildcats improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the GWOC. Springfield hosts Fairmont next Friday night.

“You can’t play to the level of your competition,” Douglass said. “We played down tonight. The guys didn’t focus, playing around in the locker room and they got the result they had. You can’t play down. Next week we’ve got Fairmont who is going to try to run the ball down your throat. You’ve gotta match it, you’ve gotta be force for force.”

The Beavers fell to 2-3 and 0-2 in the GWOC. They travel to Wayne next week.

“We played against a really talented football team,” Colvin said. “It’s no surprise to anyone that Springfield is really good. I’m super honored and privileged to be the head coach at Beavercreek, but I also understand the challenge. We’re going to continually face teams that are perceived to be better than us and it’s about how we show up and play. I encourage our kids to play hard and have a growth mindset of one play at a time. I thought our kids did that at times.”