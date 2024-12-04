High school football state championship schedule

Breaking: Man, woman found dead in Dayton home ID’d

15 minutes ago
The 53rd annual Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships will take place this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

All championship games will be televised by Spectrum News 1. Tickets can be purchased at at www.ohsaa.org/tickets

Below is the schedule of the seven title games:

Thursday, Dec. 5

Division II: Cin. Anderson (15-0) vs. Avon (15-0), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Division VII: Marion Local (15-0) vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale (14-1), 10:30 a.m.

Division III: Cols. Bishop Watterson (15-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division I: Cin. Archbishop Moeller (14-1) vs. Olentangy Liberty (13-2), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Division VI: Coldwater (14-1) vs. Kirtland (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division V: Liberty Center (15-0) vs. Ironton (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division IV: Indian Valley (15-0) vs. Sandusky Perkins (14-1), 7:30 p.m.

