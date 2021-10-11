High School Football State Poll: Is your team ranked?

4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (2) 7-1 131

5. Marysville (1) 7-0 117

6. Columbus Upper Arlington 8-0 85

7. Lakota West 6-1 62

8. New Albany 8-0 59

9. Pickerington Central 7-1 25

10. Pickerington North 7-1 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 13. Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine (14) 6-0 172

2. Kings (2) 8-0 146

3. Piqua (1) 7-0 126

4. Sunbury Big Walnut 8-0 105

5. Akron Hoban (1) 6-2 86

6. Medina Highland 7-1 74

7. Toledo Central Catholic 6-2 50

8. Avon 6-2 37

9. Hudson 7-1 29

10. Willoughby South 7-1 26

(tie) Barberton 7-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ashville Teays Valley 23. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21. Massillon Washington 16. Cincinnati La Salle 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (14) 8-0 164

2. Badin (3) 8-0 159

3. Granville 7-0 130

4. Millersburg West Holmes 8-0 112

5. Dover 7-0 104

6. Norton 8-0 76

7. Aurora 7-1 51

8. Ross 6-1 47

9. Hubbard 8-0 38

(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 19. Monroe 18. Bellbrook (1) 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 8-0 171

2. Bloom-Carroll 8-0 154

3. Eaton (1) 8-0 125

4. Beloit West Branch (1) 8-0 104

5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 7-0 96

6. Clinton-Massie 6-1 77

7. Van Wert 7-1 73

8. Bellevue 7-1 72

9. St. Clairsville 7-1 23

10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Port Clinton 18. 12. Navarre Fairless 17.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (17) 7-0 179

2. Canfield S. Range 8-0 152

3. Tontogany Otsego 7-0 139

4. Ironton 7-1 102

5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 100

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 72

7. Garrettsville Garfield 8-0 68

8. Piketon 8-0 57

9. Versailles 7-1 33

10. Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Catholic 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (12) 8-0 159

2. Mechanicsburg (3) 8-0 153

3. Coldwater (2) 7-1 124

4. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 106

5. West Jefferson 8-0 96

6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 76

7. Ashland Crestview 8-0 75

8. Columbus Grove 8-0 72

9. New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-1 42

10. Galion Northmor 8-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Carey 16. Arcanum 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (18) 8-0 180

2. Newark Catholic 8-0 152

3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 135

4. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 102

5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-1 81

6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 76

7. Tri-Village 7-1 65

8. Lucas 6-1 39

9. St. Henry 6-2 35

10. Shadyside 6-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 30.McComb 29.