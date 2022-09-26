High School Football State Poll: Is your team ranked?

4. Cin. Elder 5-1 118

5. Dublin Jerome (2) 6-0 111

6. Centerville 5-1 88

7. Cle. St. Ignatius 4-1 55

8. Cle. Heights 6-0 53

9. Springboro 5-1 48

10. Springfield 4-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Princeton 45. Gahanna Lincoln 19. Medina 18. New Albany 13. Fairfield 12.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (13) 6-0 187

2. Cin. Winton Woods (5) 6-0 153

3. Kings 6-0 114

4. Massillon Washington 5-1 111

(tie) Medina Highland 6-0 111

(tie) Xenia (2) 6-0 111

7. Uniontown Lake 6-0 95

8. Tol, Central Catholic (1) 5-1 61

9. Avon 5-1 41

10. Painesville Riverside 5-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 26. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 18. Edgewood 12.

DIVISION III

1. Badin (16) 6-0 196

2. Chardon (2) 5-1 154

3. Canfield 5-1 129

4. Tippecanoe 5-1 81

5. Youngstown Ursuline 5-1 77

6. Western Brown 5-1 72

7. Bellbrook (1) 5-1 68

8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 5-1 59

9. Youngstown Chaney 5-1 56

10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 32. Wapakoneta 23. Chillicothe 17. Aurora 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Cle. Glenville (16) 6-0 192

2. Cin. Wyoming (4) 6-0 171

3. Steubenville 6-0 154

4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0 133

5. Van Wert 5-1 75

6. Sandusky Perkins 5-1 55

7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 6-0 51

8. Chillicothe Unioto 6-0 48

9. Beloit West Branch 5-1 44

10. Girard 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus East 26. Fenwick 21. Jefferson Area 20. Spr. Shawnee 19. Bellevue 17. Elyria Catholic 17.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 6-0 169

2. Ironton (7) 6-0 159

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 6-0 122

4. Liberty Center 6-0 100

5. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 93

6. Milton-Union 6-0 57

7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 55

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 6-0 49

9. Perry 5-1 39

10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 6-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Spr. Northeastern 33. Belmont Union Local 30. Cin. Madeira 28. Greeneview (1) 24. Valley View 23. Barnesville 22. Pemberville Eastwood 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Marion Local (17) 6-0 197

2. Kirtland (3) 6-0 180

3. Carey 6-0 148

4. Mogadore 6-0 116

5. Ashland Crestview 6-0 106

6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 72

7. Versailles 4-2 65

8. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 52

9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-0 47

10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28. Williamsburg 18. Tri-Village 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 5-1 165

2. Spr. Catholic Central (7) 6-0 136

3. New Bremen (2) 5-1 120

4. Newark Catholic 3-1 108

5. Antwerp (1) 6-0 101

6. Lowellville 6-0 80

7. Waynesfield-Goshen 6-0 49

8. Arlington 6-0 47

(tie) McComb 5-1 47

10. Mechanicsburg 5-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 43. Franklin Furnace Green 39. Ansonia 30. Caldwell (1) 22. Danville 22. Hannibal River 13.