High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

Below is this week’s Associated Press state football poll, with voting points and first-place votes in parentheses:
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (11) 8-1 164
2. Hilliard Bradley (4) 9-0 137
3. Pickerington North (1) 9-0 129
4. Cincinnati Princeton 9-0 107
5. Milford 9-0 105
6. Gahanna Lincoln 9-0 93
7. Lewis Center Olentangy 8-1 59
8. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 8-1 49
9. Centerville (2) 8-1 40
10. Cincinnati Moeller 5-4 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 18. Canton McKinley 15. Findlay 12.
DIVISION II
1. Massillon Washington (13) 9-0 173
2. Akron Hoban (3) 8-0 157
3. Avon 9-0 137
4. Canal Winchester 9-0 105
(tie) Cincinnati Anderson (1) 8-1 105
6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 8-1 84
7. Cincinnati Withrow 8-1 63
8. Painesville Riverside 8-1 56
9. Troy (1) 8-1 37
10. Cincinnati Winton Woods 7-2 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 21. Medina Highland 18.
DIVISION III
1. Toledo Central Catholic (13) 9-0 169
2. Badin (3) 9-0 148
3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 9-0 144
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 9-0 124
5. Norton 9-0 75
6. London 9-0 67
7. Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 61
8. Tiffin Columbian 8-1 47
9. Geneva 8-1 40
10. Celina 8-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trotwood-Madison 26. Chardon 16.
DIVISION IV
1. Clinton-Massie (11) 9-0 167
2. Sandusky Perkins (2) 8-0 146
3. Steubenville (1) 8-1 131
4. Canton South 9-0 109
5. Cleveland Glenville (3) 6-3 77
6. Thornville Sheridan 8-1 61
7. Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-2 48
8. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-1 47
9. Cincinnati Taft 7-2 44
10. Springfield Shawnee (1) 8-1 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Catholic 31. Beloit West Branch 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Streetsboro 16.
DIVISION V
1. Perry (10) 9-0 156
2. Liberty Center (3) 9-0 134
3. Coldwater (3) 9-0 131
4. Valley View (2) 9-0 127
5. Ironton 8-1 100
6. Oak Harbor 9-0 90
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 66
8. Canfield S. Range 8-1 65
9. Waynesville 7-2 20
10. Creston Norwayne 8-1 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 15. Barnesville 12. Proctorville Fairland 12.
DIVISION VI
1. Kirtland (5) 8-1 147
(tie) West Jefferson (8) 9-0 147
3. Versailles (3) 7-2 131
4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 9-0 130
5. Bluffton 9-0 103
6. Rootstown 8-0 69
7. Williamsburg 8-1 54
8. Cincinnati Country Day 9-0 46
9. Columbia Station Columbia 9-0 45
10. West Liberty-Salem (1) 8-1 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tri-Village 21.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (15) 9-0 177
2. Ansonia (3) 9-0 145
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9-0 110
4. Danville 9-0 101
5. Dalton 7-1 87
6. Tiffin Calvert 8-0 84
7. Minster 8-1 72
8. Hamler Patrick Henry 7-2 45
9. McComb 8-1 44
10. Malvern 8-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 27.
About the Author