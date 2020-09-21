High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

4, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 3-1 130

5, Mentor 3-1 105

6, Cin. Princeton 3-1 87

7, Perrysburg 4-0 81

8, Northmont 4-0 69

9, Canton McKinley 3-1 42

10, Springfield 3-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cincinnati St. Xavier 18. 12, Stow-Munroe Falls 13.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (15) 3-0 185

2, Toledo Central Catholic 3-0 151

3, Westerville South (2) 4-0 135

4, Avon 4-0 118

5, Massillon Perry (2) 4-0 106

6, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-0 97

7, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 3-1 74

8, Massillon Washington 3-1 70

(tie) Hudson 4-0 70

10, Lewis Center Olentangy 4-0 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 24. 12, Piqua 21. 13, Kings 18. 14, Avon Lake 14.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (12) 4-0 182

2, Bellbrook (3) 4-0 137

3, Badin (3) 4-0 112

4, Canfield (1) 4-0 105

5, New Richmond (1) 4-0 96

6, Dresden Tri-Valley 4-0 88

7, Jonathan Alder (1) 4-0 84

8, Streetsboro 4-0 64

9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 3-1 33

10, Thornville Sheridan 4-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 29. 12, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 26. 13, Tiffin Columbian 23. 14, Bowling Green 21. 15, Steubenville 18. 16, Jackson 17. 17, Hubbard 14. 17, Ashland 14. 19, London 13. 20, Geneva 12.

DIVISION IV

1, St. Clairsville (8) 4-0 142

2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 4-0 128

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 4-0 127

4, Bloom-Carroll (2) 4-0 116

5, Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 4-0 100

6, Clinton-Massie (3) 3-0 95

7, Bellevue (1) 4-0 93

8, Canal Fulton Northwest 4-0 77

9, Waverly 4-0 49

10, Kenton 3-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, LaGrange Keystone 23. 12, Beloit West Branch (1) 20. 13, Shelby 16. 14, Van Wert 14. 14, Wauseon 14. 16, Oberlin Firelands 13.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (16) 4-0 198

2, Ironton (2) 4-0 169

3, Canfield S. Range (1) 4-0 149

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 4-0 121

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 110

6, Roger Bacon (1) 4-0 87

7, Bellaire 4-0 75

8, Wheelersburg 3-1 68

9, Baltimore Liberty Union 4-0 45

10, Brookville 4-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Garrettsville Garfield 29. 12, Tontogany Otsego 23.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (12) 4-0 182

2, Beverly Fort Frye (2) 4-0 139

3, Mechanicsburg 4-0 135

4, New Middletown Springfield (2) 4-0 121

5, Mogadore (2) 3-0 98

6, Frankfort Adena 4-0 91

7, Archbold 4-0 83

8, Wickliffe 4-0 61

9, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 4-0 52

10, Centerburg 4-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Worthington Christian 18. 13, Andover Pymatuning Valley 16. 14, Sherwood Fairview (1) 15. 15, Milford Center Fairbanks 14. 16, Proctorville Fairland 13.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (19) 4-0 190

2, Lucas 4-0 149

3, Ft. Loramie 4-0 113

4, Tri-Village 4-0 104

5, Glouster Trimble 4-0 96

6, Arlington 4-0 91

7, Lima Central Catholic 3-1 83

8, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 3-1 69

9, Malvern 4-0 68

10, Dalton 3-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Beaver Eastern 14. 12, New Matamoras Frontier 12. 12, Leetonia 12.