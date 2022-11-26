dayton-daily-news logo
High School Football State Semifinal Scoreboard

Sports
10 minutes ago

Friday’s Semifinals

DIVISION I

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Springfield 28, Moeller 24

DIVISION II

Akron Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20

Tol. Central Catholic 52, Kings 49

DIVISION III

Canfield 38, Parma Heights Holy Name 21

Bloom-Carroll 35, Tippecanoe 12

DIVISION V

Ironton 35, Valley View 21

South Range 35, Liberty Center 0

Saturday’s Semifinals

(All games at 7 p.m.)

DIVISION IV

Cle. Glenville vs. Jefferson Area at Canal Fulton Northwest

Wyoming vs. Steubenville at Historic Crew Stadium

DIVISION VI

Kirtland vs. Beverly Fort Frye at Canfield South Range

Marion Local vs. Columbus Grove at Lima

DIVISION VII

Warren JFK vs. Newark Catholic at Orrville

Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen at Wapakoneta

