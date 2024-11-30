High school football: State semifinal scoreboard

Moeller's Sam Hamilton scores past Centerville defender Quinten Robinson as he runs in for a touchdown during their Division I state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Princeton High School in Sharonville. Moeller won 49-10 to advance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
0 minutes ago
STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Friday’s Results

Division I

Olentangy Liberty 21, Lakewood St. Edward 7

Moeller 49, Centerville 10

Division II

Anderson 28, Big Walnut 24

Avon 35, Akron Hoban 10

Division III

Bishop Watterson 57, London 21

Tol. Central Catholic 7, Youngstown Ursuline 6

Division IV

Indian Valley 29, Taft 20

Sandusky Perkins 13, Cle. Glenville 11

Division V

Ironton 63, West Liberty-Salem 21

Liberty Center 48, Canfield South Range 14

Division VI

Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6

Kirtland 41, Northmor 7

Division VII

Hillsdale 25, Danville 22

Marion Local 41, Col. Grove 6

