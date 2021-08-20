High School Football: Stebbins dominant in road win at Northwestern

The Indians opened the game with seven straight touchdowns to take a 48-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

“Our kids were well-prepared and ready to play football,” Bonifay said. “That’s something we’ve been focusing on for the past year-and-a-half — on the road, we’ve got to come ready to play.”

Caption Northwestern High School senior Kolten Berner motions to stiff arm Stebbins freshman Landon Wickman during their game on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Taylor Field in Springfield. The Indians won 55-14. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Defensively, the Indians caused four turnovers, including a 14-yard interception return touchdown by Javin Mack-Brown.

Sophomore quarterback Nate Thrash threw a 15-yard TD pass to senior Shawn Dozier to make it 55-0 with four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Northwestern scored just before halftime on a 60-yard TD pass from sophomore Jacob Shaffer to senior Dawson Thomas.

“(Bonifay) has done a good job building the program,” said Warriors coach Nick Bandstra. “That’s what our goal is, to build a program to that point. We saw sparks of things, we’ve just got to get better and we’ve got to execute. That’s our main focus right now.”

Bandstra challenged his team not to give up in the second half. Warriors senior Kolten Berner rushed for 94 yards and 17 carries, including a 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

“Our kids responded well,” Bandstra said. “We have a lot of things to fix, but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

Stebbins hosts Greenville next week in a Miami Valley League crossover game. The Green Wave (0-1) beat Stebbins 21-10 in 2019.

“They play us tough every year,” Bonifay said. “We’ve got to come ready to play.”

Northwestern hosts former Central Buckeye Conference rival Greenon in Week 2. It’s the first time the two Clark County schools have played since 2016.