High school football: Here is a look at area Division I commits on National Signing Day

Another National Signing Day has arrived, and a handful of area football players are planning to make their college choices official on the first day of the early signing period.
Here is a look at who has verbally committed to a Division I college:
Malik Verdon, Hamilton -- Iowa State
Cameron Junior, Middletown -- Cincinnati
Rod Moore, Northmont -- Michigan
Markus Allen, Northmont -- Wisconsin
Cade Rice, Northmont -- South Dakota State
Lance Reaves-Hicks, Piqua -- Princeton
Kaden Rogers, Ross -- Ohio
Titan Case, Springboro -- Navy
Ryan Iiams, Springboro -- Robert Morris
Daylen Morgan, Trotwood-Madison -- Akron
Dawson Hildebrand, Troy -- Bowling Green
Cam Fancher, Wayne -- Marshall
Many more players around the area have garnered serious interest from colleges at both the FBS and FCS levels as well as Division II and III, but the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on recruiting in multiple ways.
Those include limiting opportunities for colleges to evaluate players in person and creating uncertainty about how many scholarships will be available in the coming years after the NCAA declared this season will not count toward a players’ eligibility clock.
Several area coaches have indicated they expect have multiple players looking to sign in February when the traditional signing period for football begins.
