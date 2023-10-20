High School Football: Top 8 players in Piqua history

When history comes calling for the Miami Valley’s top high school football coaches, Piqua’s Bill Nees will be on the short list. In his fourth decade with the Indians, Nees owns a 231-117 record since taking over in 1992.

Under Nees, the Indians are one of two area programs that have won a state title (Division II in 2006) and produced a Mr. Football winner (Brandon Saine in 2006). St. Henry is the other.

Piqua was D-II state runner-up in 2000 and was also a D-I state semifinalist in 1992, 1993 and 1994.

Nees has been inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Baldwin-Wallace half of fame as part of its 1978 NCAA D-III national champion team. Nees was a starting guard on that squad, which defeated Wittenberg 24-10 in the Stagg Bowl.

Strong head coaching has been a staple at Piqua. The Indians, who first played rival Troy in 1899, have been led by notable coaches George Wertz (1925-50), Chuck Asher (1964-77) and Steve Magoteaux (1984-91). Wertz was the program’s leader in career wins (165-63-21) before Nees. Magoteaux led Piqua to its first regional title in 1990.

The Indians have been to the playoffs 13 times and own a 23-12 record.

This is the 10th in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

Craig Clemons, RB/DB, 1968

Two-way standout went to Iowa where he excelled at safety. Named All-Big Ten twice and first team All-American as a senior. Was the Hawkeyes Most Valuable Player and a co-captain in 1971. Played in the Blue-Gray Classic (named MVP) and the Senior Bowl (named defensive MVP). Taken in the first round (12th pick) of the 1972 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Appeared in 82 games with 58 starts from 1972-77 (all in Chicago). Finished career with nine interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Inducted into the Iowa hall of fame in 2013. Charter inductee of the Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame.

Matt Finkes, OL/DL, 1993

Disruptive force that helped the Indians go 32-6 during a three-year stretch that include three postseason berths and two D-I state semifinal appearances. Had 90 tackles and 15 sacks as a senior captain when he was named GMVC player of the year, first team D-I All-Ohio and honorable mention All-American (USA Today). Also scored seven touchdowns as a senior (fullback). Had 43 tackles-for-loss his last two years, including 17 sacks as a junior. Dominant wrestler that finished third in the state as a junior and senior.

Went to Ohio State where he earned four letters and started three years at weak side defensive end. Was twice named first team All-Big Ten and earned second team honors once. Was also named All-American. Registered 214 tackles, 56.5 TFL, 26.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns in 50 games. Was twice named OSU’s Defensive MVP in the Citrus Bowl. Helped Buckeyes win 1996 Big Ten co-championship and the 1997 Rose Bowl. Played in the East-West Shrine Bowl and Hula Bowl (named MVP). Drafted in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Played one season with the New York Jets before an injury ended his pro career. Inducted into the Piqua athletic hall of fame in 2003.

Dave Gallagher, OL/DL, 1970

Three-sport star (basketball and track) went to Michigan where he was dominant on the defensive line. Named to the sophomore All-American Team in 1971. As a senior he was a consensus All-American and team captain. Had 175 tackles as a Wolverine. Taken in the first round (20th overall) of the 1974 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Played for the Bears, New York Giants and Detroit Lions from 1974-79 with 39 starts in 51 games. Charter inductee of the Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame. Selected as one of the 100 greatest Michigan football players of all time in 2005.

Antwon Jones, DL, 1995

Dominant defensive lineman was a two-time D-I All-Ohio selection (second team as a junior and first team as a senior) that was a part of three state semifinal teams. Recruited to Notre Dame by head coach Lou Holtz. Also played for Bob Davie in South Bend where he earned four letters. Played briefly for the Columbus Destroyers of the Arena League. Also a former high school football head coach in Indiana that led South Bend Washington to the 2011 IHSAA 4A state championship game. Inducted into the Piqua athletic hall of fame in 2018.

Quinn Pitcock, OL/DL, 2002

Two-time D-II first team All-Ohio selection and a second team All-American (USA Today) as a senior when he was considered the state’s top defensive line recruit. Helped Indians finish state runner-up as a junior. Had 69 tackles and 15 sacks as a senior. Also went to the state track meet three times in shot and discus. Went to Ohio State where he earned four letters, started three years, was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a consensus All-American as a senior. Had 133 career tackles at OSU with 27.5 TFL and 14 sacks. Taken in the third round the 2007 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Played nine games as a rookie (18 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks). Unexpectedly retired prior to training camp in 2008 before being diagnosed with ADHD and video game addiction. Pursued comebacks with the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. Won an Arena Bowl championship in 2014 with the Arizona Rattlers. Inducted into the Piqua athletic hall of fame in 2008.

David Rolf, TE/LB, 2008

Two-way standout and three-year starter that earned D-II All-Ohio honors twice and was a junior on the 2006 team that beat Pickerington Central for the state title. Had a dominant senior season with 117 tackles, including 28 for a loss and three interceptions en route to being named the Southwest District D-II and GWOC defensive player of the year. Also had 30 catches for 540 yards and six touchdowns as a tight end. Three-year letter winner, two-year starter and two-time first team All-GWOC in basketball.

Went to Michigan State where he played in 26 games over two seasons on special teams and at linebacker and appeared in the 2009 Alamo Bowl and the 2010 Capitol One Bowl. Transferred to Utah for final two seasons and switched to tight end. Made seven starts in 23 games for the Utes. Inducted into the Piqua athletic hall of fame in 2018.

Brandon Saine, RB, 2007

Recorded one of the area’s top seasons historically as a senior when he ran for 2,287 yards and 38 touchdowns, was named first team D-II All-Ohio, won Ohio’s Mr. Football award, was named a Parade All-American and led the Indians to the program’s lone state title. In Piqua’s 26-7 win over Pickerington Central in the D-II state final, he ran for 226 yards and three TDs (on runs of 80, 52 and 29) on 32 carries. Rushed for over 1,300 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior en route to being named first team D-II All-Ohio. Was named the GWOC player of the year as a junior and senior. Finished career with program records in rushing yards (4,359) and touchdowns (59). Speedster also set a then-all-divisions state record of 10.38 in the 100 meters as a junior. Swept the 100 and 400 at the state track meet as a sophomore and junior.

Went to Ohio State where he earned four letters, won three Big Ten titles and was named All-Big Ten. Finished OSU career with 1,408 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 301 carries and 616 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on 55 receptions. Signed as undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers and appeared in 14 games over two seasons. Had 18 carries for 69 yards and one rushing touchdown, as well as 10 catches for another 69 yards. Inducted into the Piqua athletic hall of fame in 2013.

George P. “Bucky” Wertz Jr., QB, 1946

Starred at Piqua Central High for his father, longtime head coach George Wertz. Was named All-Ohio as a senior and played in the first Ohio North-South All-Star Game (1946). Went to Ohio State where he played both linebacker and quarterback. Was a key player during the 1949 season, which ended with a Western Conference title and the program’s first Rose Bowl victory (17-14 win over California). Played alongside 1950 Heisman Trophy winner Vic Janowicz. Declined on offer to play for the Detroit Lions.

Honorable mention: Nic Black, DE, 1998; Ryan Beougher, OL, 1994; Phil Collier, DB, 2007; Ca’ron Coleman, RB, 2021; Anson Cox, DL, 2023; Tristen Cox, DL, 2017; Ben Davis, OL, 2007; Scott Foster, RB/DB, 2001; Bryant Haines, TE/LB, 2004; Tyler Haines, QB/LB, 2002; Landon Hare, DL, 2022; Justin Hemm, QB, 2008; Joey Hudson, LB, 2005; Kevin Johns, QB, 1994; Lance Karn, QB, 1995; Trent Karn, DL, 1998; Josh Landis, LB, 2001; Jerrell Lewis, DL, 2022; Caleb Lyons, OL, 2021; Joey Lymon, DL, 1995; Tom Lyman, RB/DE, 1965; Bryan Magoteaux, RB/DB, 1996; Devin Magoteaux, DL, 2014; Ken Magoteaux, 1995; Kyle Magoteaux, DB, 2001; Brett Marrs, DL, 1999; Jasiah Medley, RB, 2022; Sean Mitchell, RB, 1992; Nate Monnin, OL/DL, 2017; Greg Monroe, Guard, 1977; Alex Nees, DB, 2016; Travis Nees, DB, 2012; Doug Ouhl, LB, 1995; Troy Ouhl, DL, 1991; Randi Pearson, 1973; Jafe Pitcock, DT, 2007; Pete Rolf, TE/LB, 2007; Scott Rohrbach, RB, 2000; Nate Scheidt, RB, 2008; Ben Schmiesing, LB, 2018; Sam Schmiesing, LB, 2023; Shea Selsor, DL, 2008; Dusty Snyder, DL, 2007; Braiden Strayer, DB, 2022; Kenny Thorpe, RB/DB, 1952; Darien Tipps-Clemons, RB/LB, 2017; Jon Vetter, OL, 2001; Jack Wagner, RB, 1948; Ron Weldy, OL, 1958