High school football: Top performances of Week 5

Here is a look at the top 10:

1. Deaunte White, Xenia: Ran 32 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns as the Buccaneers rallied to beat Butler 25-17. That included the game-tying and game-winning touchdowns in the second half. Kale Webb had three sacks for Xenia.

2. Alex Amburgy, Waynesville: Threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans beat Oakwood 38-14. Garrett Lundy caught 11 passes for 124 yards and Trenton Davis caught six passes for 131 yards.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

3. Turner Lachey, Lehman Catholic: Tthrew for 304 yards and four touchdowns and ran nine times for 64 yards and a touchdown as the Cavaliers beat Miami East 45-35. Evan O’Leary had 209 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

4. Conley Bogard, Mechanicsburg: Threw for 382 yards and five touchdowns as the Indians topped Catholic Central. Austin Haynes caught 10 passes for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well for ‘Burg.

5. Xavier Millerton, Trotwood-Madison: Caught seven passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-25 loss to Center Grove, Ind.

6. Mattias Brunicardi, Springboro: Ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers beat Northmont 28-13.

7. Emory Severance, Ross: Ran for 211 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Rams beat Jackson 28-21. He also threw a 31-yard touchdown pass.

8. Kolby Morgerson, Carlisle: Threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians beat Franklin 34-7. Ethan Ham had 102 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

9. Jordan Brown, Meadowdale: Completed 19 of 30 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 45 yards in a 26-20 overtime win over previously undefeated Cincinnati College Prep Academy.

10. Teaunn Hunter, Wayne: Threw for 179 yards and ran for 95 yards as Wayne lost 43-22 to Fairmont. Jamier Everette-Brown had 77 yards receiving and 55 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Warriors.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Other nights of note:

Fairmont: Logan Doty ran for 175 yards and five touchdowns as the Firebirds beat Wayne 43-22. Quarterback Brock Baker did not throw a pass, but he ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Fairmont.

Belmont: Aaron Dandrea threw for 108 yards and two TDs and carried eight times for 101 yards and two touchdowns while Kenneth Wilder ran 110 yards and a touchdown in a 48-0 win over Ponitz.

Bellefontaine: Carter Caudill ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns and Caiden Snapp ran for 120 yards and a touchdown while Jaco Salyer caught eight passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns for the Chieftains in a 49-14 win over Indian Lake. Tavien St. Clair completed 12 of 14 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

Miami East: Aaron Mills ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings lost to Lehman Catholic.

Sidney: Ethan New threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 59 yards and three more touchdowns as Sidney beat West Carrollton 58-14.

Stebbins: Andrew McConnell ran for 187 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Indians beat Fairborn 33-20.

Piqua: Jericho Burns ran for 169 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Indians beat Greenville 49-0.

Chaminade Julienne: Nydrell Wright ran for 104 yards, Ethan Stacey ran for 101 yards and Aiden Lowery ran for 94 yards as the Eagles beat Edgewood 14-0.

Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

Brookville: Jake Lenser ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries as the Blue Devils beat Middletown Madison 21-0.

Tippecanoe: Jackson Davis caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown as the Red Devils beat Troy 25-22. He caught the game-winning touchdown and added a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Collin Isaac had 19 tackles and Gavin Newburg added 15 for Tipp.

Kenton Ridge: Jackson Patton ran for 156 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars remained undefeated with a 28-7 win over Shawnee.

Troy: Aiden Kirkpatrick ran for 129 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown as the Trojans lost to Tipp.

Badin: Lem Grayson ran for 134 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Ram beat Cincinnati Hughes 38-0.

Oakwood: Jackson Thobe ran for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 loss to Waynesville. He also threw for 76 yards and a touchdown and averaged 38.3 yards on three punts.

Greenon: Kai Ricks ran for 104 yards and caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Knights lost to Fairbanks.

West Liberty-Salem: Jack Bahan caught eight passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Josiah Stidham ran for 133 yards as the Tigers beat Madison Plains 33-6.

Bethel: Landen Cornwell ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries as the Bees beat Covington 23-17. He also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Northridge: Ja’Dynn Martin caught eight passes for 135 yards as the Polar Bears beat Riverside 14-7. He also had 10 tackles, including two for loss, and broke up three passes.

Lakota East: Jamison Kitna threw for 299 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-17 win over Fairfield.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Covington: Day’Lynn Garrett caught three passes for 120 yards and a touchdown as the Buccaneers lost to Bethel.

Northwestern: Ried Smith threw for 220 yards and Miles Estes caught six passes for 122 yards in a 34-0 win over Tecumseh.

Urbana: Austin Hill ran for 138 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Hillclimbers remained unbeaten with a 24-7 win over North Union.

Beavercreek: Zane Piatt ran for 115 yards on 28 carries as the Beavers beat Miamisburg 19-10.

Northeastern: Garrett Chadwell caught four passes — all touchdowns — for 103 yards in a 44-8 win over Cedarville.

Valley View: Tristan Smith ran for 103 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown as the Spartans beat previously unbeaten Eaton 44-17.

Lakota West: Kenyon Norman ran for 108 yards and Braydon Jonson ran for 101 on nine carries apiece as the Firebirds handed Middletown its first loss 51-7.

The Springfield defense forced six turnovers in a 17-3 win over Centerville. Jamil Miller had two interceptions for the Wildcats.

To make sure your game is considered for this weekly feature, send game results to COPsports@coxinc.com.