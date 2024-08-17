High School Football: Top teams to watch this season

The Knights showed promise in a three-point loss to Fairmont in this opening-night rivalry last year. They went on to reach the state final with three playoff shutouts before falling to defending state champion Cleveland Glenville.

Here is a look at some of the teams to watch this season:

Division I

Centerville: The Elks have some big holes to fill on a defense that carried them last year, but the program has shown staying power again with 27 victories over the past three seasons. Leland Gantz is one of the best kickers in the state.

Springfield: With five straight regional titles and three straight trips to the state final, including after last year’s 5-5 regular season, the Wildcats are destined for another big season. They lost some great players, but Maurice Douglass’ team is loaded again.

Wayne: The Warriors have Division I talent across the position groups as always and are led by veteran quarterback Tyrell Lewis. Navigating the difficult GWOC will test the Warriors again.

Division II

Miamisburg: The Vikings drop to Division II and have a chance to make some noise in the playoffs led by running back Keith Henry, defensive back Colin Shannon and defensive end Marshon Gregory-Bey. They open at Chaminade Julienne.

Trotwood-Madison: The Rams move up from Division III coming off a 9-3 season, second-round playoff loss and graduation of three-year quarterback Tim Carpenter. But Jeff Graham’s team is blessed with talent all over the field.

Xenia: Two years after going 10-0 in the regular season, the Buccaneers appear poised to rebound from last year’s 5-5 struggles and a second straight first-round exit. Gavin McManus (quarterback), Shawn Fishwick (receiver) and Ronnie Butler (linebacker) will lead the way.

Division III

Bellbrook: Geoff Jenkins has built a consistent winner and is challenging his team this year with non-league games against Tippecanoe, Bellefontaine (and Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair) and Alter.

Butler: Zach Gueth, his staff and his players made the Aviators a winner again last year for the first time since 2018. With 14 starters back, expectations are high for a shot at a second straight Miami Valley League title.

Chaminade-Julienne: Earl White’s double-wing offense with rushers Nydrell Wright, Aiden Lowery, Ethan Stacy and Malachi Ringer will come at opponents with power and deception. Last year it added up to a 7-5 season and close playoff loss to Tipp.

Tippecanoe: Matt Burgbacher builds his teams around seniors and is 33-8 the past three seasons. Lots will be new for the Red Devils again this year, but don’t expect the winning to change.

Division IV

Alter: The run to being state runner-up last year was fueled by a stout defense, and seven of the top 12 tacklers return. Led by quarterback Gavin Connor, the Knights are deep in skill experience.

Brookville: Mike Hetrick enters his 25th season with a move up from Division V. The Blue Devils will be strong on the lines and return five all-Southwestern Buckeye League players.

Eaton: The Eagles have quietly averaged almost nine wins over the past three seasons and have more than enough experience to continue that trend.

Division V

Greeneview: The Rams have key players back on both sides of the ball with an opportunity to win the Ohio Heritage Conference South for a fourth straight year and win a playoff game for the first time since 2021. The Rams have won 15 straight league games.

Versailles: The Tigers move up from Division VI, but Ryan Jones will find a way to be ready for a playoff run. The traditional powers in the Midwest Athletic Conference always are.

Waynesville: Led by quarterback Alex Amburgy and running back/defensive back Garrett Lundy, the Spartans expect to equal or build on last year’s run to the regional final that ended against Valley View.

Division VI

Coldwater: Quarterback Blake Blockberger returns to lead a team that was 12-2 last. Under head coach Chip Otten the Cavaliers usually find ways to score points, challenge for supremacy in the MAC and make a playoff run.

Division VII

Minster: The Wildcats will challenge in the MAC with a healthy Brogan Stephey. The dual-threat quarterback will be difficult to control in the league and especially in the playoffs.

Marion Local: Tim Goodwin’s 14-time state champion is on a 48-game winning streak and has won three straight titles. No one who doesn’t have to wants to play the Flyers. They are traveling to a school halfway between Indianapolis and Evansville just so they can play on opening night.