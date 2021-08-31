dayton-daily-news logo
High school football: Troy-Piqua moved back a day so more can play

Credit: David Jablonski

Caption
Highlights: Piqua vs. Tippecanoe (Sept. 25, 2020)

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
34 minutes ago

The 137th edition of the most-played high school football rivalry in Ohio has a new date.

Troy announced its home game against Piqua will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

ExploreLast time out: Piqua prevails at home over Troy

The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday night, but a schools spokesperson said it was moved back to allow enough Troy players to come out of quarantine to make the game possible.

Troy also announced no paper tickets will be sold at the game, but presale tickets are available for $5 at each school.

The Troy Athletics website is also selling tickets for $5 until 3 p.m. Friday and $8 after that.

The Trojans and Indians last played on a Saturday in 2003. That was because of a lightning delay.

Troy’s game against Xenia last week was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, as was Piqua’s game against West Carrollton.

Troy started the season with a 38-20 loss to Chaminade Julienne while Piqua beat Belmont 54-0 in Week 1.

Last season, Piqua snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with a 26-10 victory at Alexander Stadium.

Troy leads the series 66-64-6.

