High school football: Troy taps state championship winner for head coaching position

Middletown head football coach Troy Everhart (center) gets fired up during a Crosstown Showdown game on Aug. 24, 2012, against St. Xavier at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium. Everhart resigned as head coach Wednesday.

Credit: Nick Daggy

By Marcus Hartman
45 minutes ago

Troy High School has named Troy Everhart its new football coach.

Everhart most recently coached Fallbrook Union High School in San Diego, but he has a long history coaching in Southwest Ohio.

His carer includes tenures at Cincinnati Winton Woods and Middletown High School as well as stops at the University of Cincinnati, Army, Indiana and Ohio Northern.

“As a coach, you look forward to coaching at a place like Troy your whole life,” Everhart said in a press release from the school. “I’m hoping to get out there at the end of February or beginning of March and meet with the kids and their families as soon as possible. I want to meet with the seniors first, whether it be individually or in their homes.”

At Winton Woods, Everhart made five playoff appearances and won the 2009 state championship in Division II.

The Warriors stomped Maple Heights 42-12 in the championship game, running for 376 yards and throwing just two passes. They knocked out Ross, Tecumseh and Trotwood-Madison on the way to the title.

He went 80-41 in 11 seasons at Winton Woods then was 15-17 in three seasons at Middletown, where he coached Ohio State standout Jalin Marshall.

Everhart replaces Dan Gress, who was 19-9 over the past three seasons and resigned after the 2021 season.

“We definitely feel as though we have found the right person for the job,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said in the release. “We are confident coach Everhart is going to do an outstanding job with our student-athletes and will prepare them for success not only on the football field but for life after football. He embodies what we want for our kids here in Troy.”

The school said it received more than 30 applications for the job.

“I think what excites me about coming to Troy is that it is a community that values football,” Everhart said. “It’s a community that understands the important role football plays as a part of the educational process. Troy has a history of success, which plays an important part in kids wanting to be a part of the football program.”

