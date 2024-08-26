High School Football Week 2 Schedule

Big Walnut vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium

Midd. Madison at Gamble Montessori

Waynesville at Greeneview

National Trail at Tri-County North

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Chaminade-Julienne at Taft, 6:30 p.m.

Ponitz at Beavercreek

St. Xavier at Centerville

Springboro at Edgewood

Northmont at La Salle

Dublin Coffman at Miamisburg

Gonzaga (Wash., D.C.) at Springfield

Fairmont at Trotwood-Madison

Pickerington Central at Wayne

Fairfield at Colerain

Mason at Lakota East

Hamilton at Lakota West

Oak Hills at Middletown

Princeton at Sycamore

Brookville at Anna

Oakwood at Northridge

Bellbrook at Bellefontaine

Marion Local at Franklin

Carlisle at Miami East

Wyoming at Monroe

Eaton at Richmond (Ind.)

Mount Healthy at Ross

Milton-Union at Valley View

Woodward vs. Meadowdale at Welcome Stadium

Withrow vs. Alter at Fairmont

Cols. St. Francis DeSales vs. Badin at Hamilton

Talawanda at Fenwick

Piqua at Butler

Sidney at Stebbins

Fairborn at Tippecanoe

Greenville at Troy

West Carrollton at Xenia

Kenton Ridge at Bethel

London at Chillicothe

Indian Lake at Fairbanks

Northwestern at Greenon

North Union at Liberty Union

Shawnee at Madiera

Graham at Mechanicsburg

Carroll at Tecumseh

Fort Recovery at Urbana

East Clinton at Cedarville

Riverside at Northeastern

Lehman Catholic at Southeastern

Madison Plains at Chillicothe Southeastern

Bucyrus at Triad

Benjamin Logan at West Liberty-Salem

New Miami at Manchester

Covington at Dayton. Christian

Bradford at Ansonia

Dixie at Mississinawa Valley

Preble Shawnee at Tri-Village

Arcanum at Twin Valley South

Troy Christian at Catholic Central

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Coldwater at Clinton-Massie

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Belmon at Aiken, 12 p.m.

(All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)