High School Football Week 2 Schedule

THURSDAY’S GAMES
Thurgood Marshall at Cols. Beechcroft, 6 p.m.
Big Walnut vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium
Midd. Madison at Gamble Montessori
Waynesville at Greeneview
National Trail at Tri-County North
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Chaminade-Julienne at Taft, 6:30 p.m.
Ponitz at Beavercreek
St. Xavier at Centerville
Springboro at Edgewood
Northmont at La Salle
Dublin Coffman at Miamisburg
Gonzaga (Wash., D.C.) at Springfield
Fairmont at Trotwood-Madison
Pickerington Central at Wayne
Fairfield at Colerain
Mason at Lakota East
Hamilton at Lakota West
Oak Hills at Middletown
Princeton at Sycamore
Brookville at Anna
Oakwood at Northridge
Bellbrook at Bellefontaine
Marion Local at Franklin
Carlisle at Miami East
Wyoming at Monroe
Eaton at Richmond (Ind.)
Mount Healthy at Ross
Milton-Union at Valley View
Woodward vs. Meadowdale at Welcome Stadium
Withrow vs. Alter at Fairmont
Cols. St. Francis DeSales vs. Badin at Hamilton
Talawanda at Fenwick
Piqua at Butler
Sidney at Stebbins
Fairborn at Tippecanoe
Greenville at Troy
West Carrollton at Xenia
Kenton Ridge at Bethel
London at Chillicothe
Indian Lake at Fairbanks
Northwestern at Greenon
North Union at Liberty Union
Shawnee at Madiera
Graham at Mechanicsburg
Carroll at Tecumseh
Fort Recovery at Urbana
East Clinton at Cedarville
Riverside at Northeastern
Lehman Catholic at Southeastern
Madison Plains at Chillicothe Southeastern
Bucyrus at Triad
Benjamin Logan at West Liberty-Salem
New Miami at Manchester
Covington at Dayton. Christian
Bradford at Ansonia
Dixie at Mississinawa Valley
Preble Shawnee at Tri-Village
Arcanum at Twin Valley South
Troy Christian at Catholic Central
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Coldwater at Clinton-Massie
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Belmon at Aiken, 12 p.m.
(All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
About the Author