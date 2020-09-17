High School Football Week 4: Trotwood-Madison, Dayton Public Schools join the fray

Wilson has nine returning starters, including senior quarterback Kerryon Boykin, who also plays defensive back. Also back are classmates running back/defensive back Vahsaan Ward, running back/linebacker Shavonte McGriff, defensive end/offensive tackle Kevin Johnson and senior receiver/defensive back Lawrence Pointer while defensive back/receiver Joe Echols and running back/defensive back Marquan Douglas are a pair of seniors expected to be important newcomers.

Wilson said his team is elated for the opportunity to play after the district was among several in the state (including Trotwood) to suspend athletics in late summer in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Trotwood City Schools reinstated sports on Sept. 3 with DPS following five days later.

“The month of August was a rough month for the team and coaching staff, both emotionally and physically,” Wilson said. “After putting in all of the hard work during the summer it was heartbreaking to get the news that our season had been suspended. However, I wanted to keep the boys focused on what they could control and that was keeping their bodies in shape and preparing mentally to excel in the classroom. Once we received the news that competition could resume, it has been all business for us. This is a great opportunity for these kids and we are all very grateful to have a chance to play.”

The Trotwood-Ponitz game is the last of three this weekend at Welcome.

The first was Thursday night between Belmont and Dunbar, a rematch of a 34-16 Week 10 win for BHS last season that determine the city championship.

The Bison (4-6 last season but 4-0 in league play), who are again under the tutelage of veteran coach Earl White, had a handful of starters back including Tavon Hardwick and Joddi Burton, who are receiving Division I college interest.

They will defend their league title against coach James Lacking’s Wolverines, who were ecstatic to hear they get the chance to take the field this fall, too.

“My phone kept ringing and notifications didn’t stop for hours,” Lacking said. “They were eager to get started and wanted to know what the plan was. Now that we’ve been back, it has been a constant reminder that this can be taken away from us in a blink of an eye, so they haven’t been taking this opportunity for granted and have been diligent in their effort to make sure that teammates are working hard and are present every day.”

Prior to Trotwood and Ponitz, Thurgood Marshall is set to take on Meadowdale at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Cougars (3-7/1-3 last in 2019) coach Brian Carter said he has installed only a limited playbook with less time to prepare this season, but he has a pair of Division I college prospects to build around in receiver Antwan Nathan and defensive tackle William Dewberry.

Returning starters for the Lions, who were 0-10 last season, include quarterback Charles Sumlin, running back Shemar Boyd and receiver/defensive backs Michael McKinney, Bryce Garnett and Jajuan Gadids.

“The reaction from the players has been outstanding,” coach Marcus Fails said. “They have really learned to adapt really fast to this new normal. They all have been a sponge absorbing the new things we have thrown at them as coaches.”

Although every team is eligible for the playoffs this season, his squad isn’t looking that far ahead.

“Our approach at Meadowdale is to take everything game by game and we will prepare for playoffs once we get there. To us it is still a long season and we have to prepare daily, not monthly," Fails said.

Similarly, Wilson said the greater emphasis at this point is on safety with the coronavirus still posing a threat in the community.

“As a staff we are ensuring that all protocols are being followed daily on the field, and even more importantly we are reiterating to our kids the importance of following these same guidelines away from the field as well,” the Ponitz coach said. “From a football standpoint, this is a new staff and we are focused on continuing to build a strong culture of brotherhood and a strong work ethic. In our program it is imperative that our student athletes excel at a high level in the classroom, on the field and even more importantly in the type of young man they are on a daily basis. I challenge them everyday to choose to be great.”

Elsewhere in the area Friday night, the marquee matchup is Springfield at Northmont.

Star quarterbacks Te’Sean Smoot will lead the Wildcats against Cade Rice and the Thunderbolts in what could be the game of the year in the GWOC.

The Miami Valley League has a pair of big games as surprising Stebbins puts its 3-0 record on the line at fellow unbeaten Piqua and Tippecanoe tangles with Troy.

Valley View will look to bounce back from a loss at Bellbrook when it travels to Franklin while the Midwest Athletic Conference has a pair of heavyweight matchups in Coldwater at New Bremen and St. Henry at Marion Local.