High school football: Trotwood, Dayton Public Schools release schedules

In August, the Ohio High School Athletic Association shortened the season to six games at the request of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state health department with hopes for a full playoff that will be completed by the end of November in case of a resurgence of coronavirus in late fall/early winter.

All teams are eligible for the football playoffs this year regardless of how many games they have played, and teams that are not in the playoffs (including those who are knocked out) are allowed to play more regular season games while the playoffs are going on.

According to the OHSAA, approximately 60 of 709 football teams in the state were either paused or not intending to play this fall when the season began in late August.

Here are the full schedules for Trotwood and the DPS schools:

Trotwood-Madison

Sept. 19 vs. Ponitz, 5 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 25 v.s Thurgood Marshall, 7 p.m. Friday at Trotwood-Madison High School

Oct. 2 v. Belmont, 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium

Belmont

Sept. 17 vs. Dunbar 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 25 vs. Ponitz 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium

Oct. 2 vs. Trotwood-Madison Friday at Welcome Stadium

Dunbar

Sept. 17 vs. Belmont 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 24 vs. Meadowdale 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Oct. 1 vs. Thurgood Marshall 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Thurgood Marshall

Sept. 19 vs. Meadowdale 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 25 at Trotwood-Madison 7 p.m. Friday at Trotwood-Madison High School

Oct. 1 vs. Dunbar 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Meadowdale

Sept. 19 vs. Thurgood Marshall 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 24 vs. Dunbar 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Oct. 3 vs. Ponitz 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Ponitz

Sept. 19 vs. Trotwood 5 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 25 vs. Belmont 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium

Oct. 3 vs. Meadowdale 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium