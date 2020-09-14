High school football: Trotwood, Dayton Public Schools release schedules

Trotwood-Madison and five Dayton Public Schools football teams are set for their 2020 debuts this week.
Belmont and Dunbar will kick off Week 4 at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Welcome Stadium.
Thurgood will play Meadowdale at 1 p.m. Saturday with Ponitz and defending state champion Trotwood set to follow them at 5 p.m.
On the recommendation of Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, Trotwood-Madison and DPS were among a handful of local districts that halted fall sports activities at the end of July.
On Sept. 8, the DPS board cleared the way for teams to return to completion, five days after Trotwood superintendent Reva Cosby announced that school’s board had made the same decision.
In August, the Ohio High School Athletic Association shortened the season to six games at the request of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state health department with hopes for a full playoff that will be completed by the end of November in case of a resurgence of coronavirus in late fall/early winter.
All teams are eligible for the football playoffs this year regardless of how many games they have played, and teams that are not in the playoffs (including those who are knocked out) are allowed to play more regular season games while the playoffs are going on.
According to the OHSAA, approximately 60 of 709 football teams in the state were either paused or not intending to play this fall when the season began in late August.
Here are the full schedules for Trotwood and the DPS schools:
Trotwood-Madison
Sept. 19 vs. Ponitz, 5 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium
Sept. 25 v.s Thurgood Marshall, 7 p.m. Friday at Trotwood-Madison High School
Oct. 2 v. Belmont, 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium
Belmont
Sept. 17 vs. Dunbar 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium
Sept. 25 vs. Ponitz 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium
Oct. 2 vs. Trotwood-Madison Friday at Welcome Stadium
Dunbar
Sept. 17 vs. Belmont 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium
Sept. 24 vs. Meadowdale 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium
Oct. 1 vs. Thurgood Marshall 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium
Thurgood Marshall
Sept. 19 vs. Meadowdale 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium
Sept. 25 at Trotwood-Madison 7 p.m. Friday at Trotwood-Madison High School
Oct. 1 vs. Dunbar 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium
Meadowdale
Sept. 19 vs. Thurgood Marshall 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium
Sept. 24 vs. Dunbar 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium
Oct. 3 vs. Ponitz 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium
Ponitz
Sept. 19 vs. Trotwood 5 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium
Sept. 25 vs. Belmont 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium
Oct. 3 vs. Meadowdale 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium