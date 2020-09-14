X

High school football: Trotwood, Dayton Public Schools release schedules

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Trotwood-Madison receives D-III state title trophy after defeating Dresden Tri-Valley 27-19 at Canton on Sat., Dec. 2, 2017. MARC PENDLETON / STAFF

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

High School Sports | 47 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

Trotwood-Madison and five Dayton Public Schools football teams are set for their 2020 debuts this week.

Belmont and Dunbar will kick off Week 4 at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Welcome Stadium.

Thurgood will play Meadowdale at 1 p.m. Saturday with Ponitz and defending state champion Trotwood set to follow them at 5 p.m.

Explore2020 Games to Look Forward to

On the recommendation of Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, Trotwood-Madison and DPS were among a handful of local districts that halted fall sports activities at the end of July.

On Sept. 8, the DPS board cleared the way for teams to return to completion, five days after Trotwood superintendent Reva Cosby announced that school’s board had made the same decision.

In August, the Ohio High School Athletic Association shortened the season to six games at the request of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state health department with hopes for a full playoff that will be completed by the end of November in case of a resurgence of coronavirus in late fall/early winter.

All teams are eligible for the football playoffs this year regardless of how many games they have played, and teams that are not in the playoffs (including those who are knocked out) are allowed to play more regular season games while the playoffs are going on.

According to the OHSAA, approximately 60 of 709 football teams in the state were either paused or not intending to play this fall when the season began in late August.

Here are the full schedules for Trotwood and the DPS schools:

Trotwood-Madison

Sept. 19 vs. Ponitz, 5 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 25 v.s Thurgood Marshall, 7 p.m. Friday at Trotwood-Madison High School

Oct. 2 v. Belmont, 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium

Belmont

Sept. 17 vs. Dunbar 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 25 vs. Ponitz 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium

Oct. 2 vs. Trotwood-Madison Friday at Welcome Stadium

Dunbar

Sept. 17 vs. Belmont 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 24 vs. Meadowdale 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Oct. 1 vs. Thurgood Marshall 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Thurgood Marshall

Sept. 19 vs. Meadowdale 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 25 at Trotwood-Madison 7 p.m. Friday at Trotwood-Madison High School

Oct. 1 vs. Dunbar 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Meadowdale

Sept. 19 vs. Thurgood Marshall 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 24 vs. Dunbar 7 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium

Oct. 3 vs. Ponitz 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Ponitz

Sept. 19 vs. Trotwood 5 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

Sept. 25 vs. Belmont 7 p.m. Friday at Welcome Stadium

Oct. 3 vs. Meadowdale 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.