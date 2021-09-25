High School Football Week 6: Smith sets Centerville record; Miamisburg drops Northmont; Piqua reaches win No. 700

Centerville moved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference; Springboro dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in GWOC play.

Other Games

Wayne 41, Beavercreek 8: Tyrell Lewis threw for 233 yards with three touchdowns and Elijah Brown hauled in six passes for 105 yards with a score to lead Wayne (4-2). Adi Hernandez had a 90-yard kickoff return to highlight ‘Creek (0-6).

Miamisburg 22, Northmont 16: Justin Barry threw touchdowns to Connor Smith and Jackson McGohan and Christian Davis put ‘Burg (4-2) ahead late in the fourth quarter with a TD run. Malachi Staffney and Javien Brownlee each scored a TD in a losing effort for Northmont (2-3).

Piqua 77, Fairborn 0: Led by a fierce rushing performance and an even fiercer defensive effort unbeaten Piqua (6-0) recorded its 700th program win. The team ran for 334 yards and nine touchdowns. Tanner Kemp tallied three and Jasiah Medley and Ky Warner tacked on two apiece.

Greenville 21, West Carrollton 14: Million Bryant caught a pair of TD passes from Hayden Bush and the second turned into the game-winning score. Bush added a rushing TD for Greenville (2-4). Aret Kadari had a kickoff return for a score and Kameron McKinney threw a TD pass for West Carrollton (0-6).

Butler 17, Hopewell-Loudon 14: Colten Buckner drilled a 21-yard field goal with four seconds to play to give Butler (3-3) the win.

Badin 62, Carroll 0: Landyn Vidourek spurred Badin (6-0) with 206 passing yards and three touchdowns. Braedyn Moore tacked on six receptions for 110 yards with a rushing and receiving TD.

McNicholas 20, Alter 7: The win was the first for McNicholas (6-0) over Alter in 22 seasons.

Brookville 41, Valley View 26: Keegan Mehr paced Brookville (5-1), throwing for 299 yards with three touchdowns through the air along with a rushing score. Dylan Starnes added 119 yards receiving with a TD and Tim Davis had a rushing and a receiving TD.

Northridge 49, Covington 6: Kavonte Turpin totaled three rushing touchdowns and Jayden Kelly added two to carry Northridge (4-2).

Riverside 31, Troy Christian 0: Warren Shockey rumbled for 124 yards with four touchdowns for Riverside (4-2).