High School Football Week 9 Schedule

THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Belmont vs. Ponitz, 6 p.m. at Welcome Stadium
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Badin at Fenwick
Alter at Carroll
Cin. McNicholas at Chaminade Julienne
Wayne at Springboro
Centerville at Fairmont
Northmont at Beavercreek
Miamisburg at Springfield
Meadowdale at Trotwood-Madison
Cin. Walnut Hills at Lebanon
Carlisle at Madison
Arcanum at Dixie
Milton-Union at Northridge
Preble Shawnee at Ansonia
Franklin at Waynesville
Monroe at Bellbrook
Oakwood at Brookville
Valley View at Eaton
Piqua at Butler
Greenville at Troy
Fairborn at Tippecanoe
Sidney at Stebbins
West Carrollton at Xenia
Thurgood Marshall vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium
Anna at Fort Recovery
St. Henry at Marion Local
Coldwater at Versailles
Minster at New Bremen
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway
Cin. St. Bernard at New Miami
Fairfield at Mason
Hamilton at Colerain
Oak Hills at Lakota East
Lakota West at Middletown
Edgewood at Ross
Talawanda at Mount Healthy
Bellefontaine at Kenton Ridge
Shawnee at London
Tecumseh at Jonathan Alder
Graham at Benjamin Logan
Urbana at Northwestern
West Liberty-Salem at Mechanicsburg
Triad at Northeastern
Greenon at Madison-Plains
Southeastern at Cedarville
Bethel at Miami East
Lucas at Fort Loramie
Mississinawa Valley at Tri-County North
Twin Valley South at National Trail
Gamble Montessori at Dayton Christian
Blanchester at Tri-Village
Greeneview at Catholic Central
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Troy Christian vs. Lehman Catholic at Sidney High School