Motorcyclist dies after hitting house in Darke County
High School Football Week 9 Schedule

1 hour ago

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Belmont vs. Ponitz, 6 p.m. at Welcome Stadium

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Badin at Fenwick

Alter at Carroll

Cin. McNicholas at Chaminade Julienne

Wayne at Springboro

Centerville at Fairmont

Northmont at Beavercreek

Miamisburg at Springfield

Meadowdale at Trotwood-Madison

Cin. Walnut Hills at Lebanon

Carlisle at Madison

Arcanum at Dixie

Milton-Union at Northridge

Preble Shawnee at Ansonia

Franklin at Waynesville

Monroe at Bellbrook

Oakwood at Brookville

Valley View at Eaton

Piqua at Butler

Greenville at Troy

Fairborn at Tippecanoe

Sidney at Stebbins

West Carrollton at Xenia

Thurgood Marshall vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium

Anna at Fort Recovery

St. Henry at Marion Local

Coldwater at Versailles

Minster at New Bremen

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

Cin. St. Bernard at New Miami

Fairfield at Mason

Hamilton at Colerain

Oak Hills at Lakota East

Lakota West at Middletown

Edgewood at Ross

Talawanda at Mount Healthy

Bellefontaine at Kenton Ridge

Shawnee at London

Tecumseh at Jonathan Alder

Graham at Benjamin Logan

Urbana at Northwestern

West Liberty-Salem at Mechanicsburg

Triad at Northeastern

Greenon at Madison-Plains

Southeastern at Cedarville

Bethel at Miami East

Lucas at Fort Loramie

Mississinawa Valley at Tri-County North

Twin Valley South at National Trail

Gamble Montessori at Dayton Christian

Blanchester at Tri-Village

Greeneview at Catholic Central

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Troy Christian vs. Lehman Catholic at Sidney High School

