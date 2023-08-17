High School Football: Who are area’s top playoff contenders in each division?

The high school football playoff expansion in 2021 to 16 teams per region across 28 regions and seven divisions sends 448 teams to Week 11. Over half of the 701 schools that field football teams this year will make the playoffs.

Making the playoffs isn’t a given, but with it being much easier to make qualify, a bigger goal becomes which teams can separate themselves when the playoffs begin. Who can win twice and get to the region semifinals and say they made it to the sweet 16 of their division?

Some teams are obvious contenders. Some will surprise. Without predicting who make it that far and who won’t, here are teams to keep an eye on this season:

Springfield, Centerville, Springboro and Wayne will battle in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with chances at top playoff seedings, which guarantee at least one home playoff game. Any team that makes it through the GWOC with at least six wins will have a seeding that gives them every shot to win two games.

Division II

The big addition to the field is Northmont out of the GWOC. The Thunderbolts are talented, could lose some conference games, still get a good seed and be poised for a playoff run.

Xenia graduated a lot of talented seniors after a 10-0 season and a surprising first-round exit from the playoffs. But they welcome quarterback Gavin McManus and offensive linemen Gabe Funk, Gunnar Stephan and Kaleb Martin to challenge well again in the Miami Valley League. Piqua, Troy and Stebbins could battle for top eight seedings.

Division III

Three traditional winners will challenge. Trotwood-Madison went 6-4 last year and won a playoff game. This could the year the Rams return to their pre-2020 form and look more like the program that last won state in 2019. The Rams have been young ever since, but Indiana commit Timothy Carpenter is a seasoned quarterback ready to lead a resurgence.

Tippecanoe opens at Bellbrook on Friday, which well tell both teams something about themselves. Tipp won a close on last year and rolled to the state semifinals for the first time on the strength of two returning starters. They have to find a new quarterback, but numbers are high for the Red Devils. Bellbrook must replace six first-team all-Southwestern Buckeye League players in pursuit of a fourth straight division title and fifth in six years.

Chaminade Julienne finished 6-4 last year under first-year head coach Earl White. He has made progress at his other stops, so the Eagles could be headed for another top eight seed.

Division IV

Following two 6-6 seasons and consecutive second-round playoff exits, there is reason for optimism at Alter to be in the mix beyond the second round. The Knights return a lot of experience on both sides led by third-year junior quarterback Gavin Connor, seniors on the offensive line and at receiver, and leading tackler Henry Reifschneider.

Division V

Matt King’s first year leading Valley View took the Spartans to their first region title in 20 years. King has plenty of talent returning led by senior quarterback Caden Henson, who threw for 2,855 yards and 25 touchdowns to earn all-state honors.

Division VI and VII

Turn your eyes north to the Midwest Athletic Conference and candidates for deep playoff runs usually abound. A lot of teams have a lot of holes to fill this year, but it’s hard to count out the perennial powerhouses.

Marion Local rolled through Division VI last year to a perfect season and state title. The Flyers are Division VII this year, and another state title is well within reach. Teams that could make noise in Division VI are Tri-Village and Versailles. Minster is a team to watch in Division VII.