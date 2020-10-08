High School golf: Alter girls returning to state

“It’s nice to be able to rely on each of our teammates,” said Houpt, a senior co-captain along with senior Peyton Kuntz. “You never know who it’s going to be. That’s a great quality to have on a team. We all carry each other so that’s awesome.”

Alter beat runner-up Fenwick (355) by 19 strokes at PipeStone Golf Course in Miamisburg.

Hoskins, a junior, shot a personal-best 79. That topped her previous low of 81 at district last season. She was followed by Houpt (80), sophomore Alex Volk (86), Kuntz (91) and junior Ashley Gebhardt (98).

“I’m really proud of the team. … We really thought it’d be very close,” Hoskins said. “I knew I had to play well and I managed to. I’m proud of myself. I’m glad I could pull it together when the team needed it.”

Alter finished tied for fourth at the D-II state tournament in 2019. Hoskins, Houpt, Kuntz and Volk returned from that team.

The Knights finished second at the district tournament last season with 351. They beat that score on the same course by 15 strokes.

“I think we have a really good shot at winning state this year,” Kuntz said. "We’re all shooting really well and we’re planning on winning it.

“It was really nice being able to rely on each other (at district). I wasn’t as on edge as I was last year, so it was nice. … Senior year, it’s a great way to go out.”

The Knights will finish up the season the same way they started it – with hype circles and, of course, plenty of Scooby-Doo! fruit snacks. Those have been staples for the team all season. Prior to each match the Knights get in a circle and pray. They build each other up with positive comments and motivating energy.

“We just have to get (coach Swinerton) accustomed to our hype circles and snack requests, everything we’d possibly need to relax and feel at home,” Hoskins said of preparing the rookie for state. “I think he’s doing a good job.”

The D-II state tournament is next Friday and Saturday at Ohio State University’s Gray Course.

“Just take it all in and enjoy it while it lasts,” Kuntz said. “Just going to state is winning in itself.”

On Tuesday, Alter’s boys claimed D-II district title with a three-stroke win over Oakwood. The Knights shot 314 to the Lumberjacks' 317. Both teams, along with Fenwick, advanced to the state championships next Friday and Saturday on OSU’s Scarlet Course.

Oakwood senior Tom McCarthy and Alter freshman Davis Gochenouer shared medalist honors with 71.

Also for Alter, junior Brody Simms shot 76, junior Tommy Grawe 83, senior Colin Scheimann 84 and senior John Lunne 86. The Knights, who finished second at state last season, advanced for the fourth straight season and 24th in program history.

Oakwood senior Dan Flannery shot 77, senior Jonah Cunningham 84, junior RJ Plunkett 85 and freshman Wright Chen 89. The Lumberjacks qualified for the 12th straight season. They’ve been to state 36 times as a program.

Greeneview senior Mason Witt shot 75 to advance as an individual. Waynesville junior Noah Lindsey shot 76 but missed advancing following a two-person playoff.