High School Golf: Centerville girls win Division I sectional

Rodgers, a senior, shot a 1-over par 73 for the Elks who will play Wednesday at Heatherwoode for a chance to return to the state tournament for the eighth straight year. The Elks dominated the field with a team total of 309. Senior Sanjana Reddy added a 75 for the Elks, followed by senior Alana Miller with an 80 and senior Leeann Harker at 81.

Also qualifying for districts are Miamisburg, Tippecanoe and Carroll. Miamisburg’s total was 362 and Ally Turner led the Vikings with a 75. Tipp came in at 368 and Carroll at 387.