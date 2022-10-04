High School Golf: Springboro boys win Division I sectional

More area Division I golfers will be in action Thursday at Pipestone in Miamisburg. The district tournament is at Heatherwoode on Oct. 12.

Division III boys: Troy Christian’s Tanner Conklin shot 77 and Botkins’ Ross Dietz shot 79 and won a playoff Monday in the district tournament at Heatherwoode to advance to the Division III state tournament Oct. 14-15 at NorthStar in Sunbury.

Division II boys: Alter, which shot 296 at sectionals last week, leads a group of area teams into Tuesday’s district tournament at Heatherwoode. The Knights are playing for a sixth straight trip to the state tournament, which will be held Oct. 14-15 at Ohio State Scarlet Course.

The Knights began their state run with back-to-back third-place finishes and are coming off their third straight runner-up finish. Last year they lost by three shots to Columbus Academy.

Joining the Knights today are Chaminade Julienne, Clinton-Massie, Fenwick, Greeneview, Northwestern, Kenton Ridge and Springfield Shawnee.