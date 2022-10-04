High School Golf: Springboro boys win Division I sectional

Springboro shot a team total of 303 Monday to win the Division I boys golf sectional at Yankee Trace in Centerville.
Gavin Augenstein shot 72 for Springboro to win medalist honors. Springboro will be joined at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro for the district tournament on Oct. 13 by Centerville (317), Oakwood (318) and Lebanon (337).
Individual qualifiers are Mason Turner (81) of Miamisburg, Tommy Halloran (81) of Wilmington, Aiden Standifer (82) of Franklin and Vince Hammond (83) of Miamisburg.
Other area Division I golfers will be in action Tuesday at the Reid Park North Course sectional in Springfield.
Division I girls: Springboro placed second Monday at the Hamilton Elks Golf Club sectional to advance to the district tournament. Taylor Dunkle shot 82 and Danielle Stinson 84 to lead the Panthers.
More area Division I golfers will be in action Thursday at Pipestone in Miamisburg. The district tournament is at Heatherwoode on Oct. 12.
Division III boys: Troy Christian’s Tanner Conklin shot 77 and Botkins’ Ross Dietz shot 79 and won a playoff Monday in the district tournament at Heatherwoode to advance to the Division III state tournament Oct. 14-15 at NorthStar in Sunbury.
Division II boys: Alter, which shot 296 at sectionals last week, leads a group of area teams into Tuesday’s district tournament at Heatherwoode. The Knights are playing for a sixth straight trip to the state tournament, which will be held Oct. 14-15 at Ohio State Scarlet Course.
The Knights began their state run with back-to-back third-place finishes and are coming off their third straight runner-up finish. Last year they lost by three shots to Columbus Academy.
Joining the Knights today are Chaminade Julienne, Clinton-Massie, Fenwick, Greeneview, Northwestern, Kenton Ridge and Springfield Shawnee.
