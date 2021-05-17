High school hoops: Darnell Hoskins to coach Northmont boys

Darnell Hoskins is the new boys basketball coach at Northmont.
A Chaminade Julienne graduate and former University of Dayton standout, Hoskins will hope to resurrect the Thunderbolts as he did the Thurgood Marshall program early in the last decade.
“I coach to help young men develop a blueprint or roadmap for their own personal success,” he said in a release from the school “I was attracted to the opportunity of working in a close-knit community that values educational and community-related involvement through athletics.”
Hoskins coached the Cougars from 2011-16 and went to the state final four twice, including a runner-up finish in 2011.
He spent the past five seasons at Middletown, where his contract was not renewed following a 9-13 season that left the Middies 38-77 overall under Hoskins.
Hoskins returns to Montgomery County to take over a Northmont program that won only three of 31 GWOC games over the past three seasons and was 13-50 overall under Shane Kincer.
Along with Hoskins, the school also announced veteran coach Peter Pullen has been hired as an assistant.
Pullen led the Dunbar boys basketball team to the state final four six times and won four state championships between 2006 and ’12. More recently, he was also a member of Hoskins’ Middies staff.
Hoskins graduated from Chaminade Julienne in 1993.
After three seasons at Wisconsin, he transferred to Dayton for his senior season.
Hoskins averaged 14.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Flyers in 1996-97 and was an All-Atlantic 10 pick.