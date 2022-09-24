High school roundup: Wayne tops Beavercreek; Alter, Fenwick open league play with wins

Troy 25, Sidney 7: Willie Ritchie and Cameron Stoltz had rushing TDs and Marcus Cavanaugh returned an interception 50 yards for a TD to lead the Trojans (4-2, 3-2 MVL).

Piqua 63, Fairborn 0: Brady Ouhl tossed three TD passes to Dre’Sean Roberts and Ky Warner rushed for 204 yards and a score for the Indians (5-1, 4-1 MVL).

Ouhl added a rushing TD, as did Andrew Miller and Sam Schmiesing.

Fenwick 24, Chaminade Julienne 7: The Falcons opened Greater Catholic League Co-ed play with a win to move to 5-1, 1-0.

Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7: The Knights moved to 4-2, 1-0 with a road win in the GCL Co-ed opener.