High school roundup: Wayne tops Beavercreek; Alter, Fenwick open league play with wins

1 hour ago

Tyrell Lewis passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns -- both to R.J. Mukes III -- as Wayne topped Beavercreek 44-7.

Mukes scored on receptions of 37 and 85 yards as the Warriors moved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Greater Weatern Ohio Conference.

Isaiah Thompson and Zachariah Williams added two rushing scores apiece for Wayne.

Beavercreek fell to 2-4, 0-3.

Miamisburg 42, Northmont 26: The Vikings (3-3, 1-2 GWOC) snapped a two-game losing streak and handed the Thunderbolts (4-2, 1-2) their second straight loss.

Troy 25, Sidney 7: Willie Ritchie and Cameron Stoltz had rushing TDs and Marcus Cavanaugh returned an interception 50 yards for a TD to lead the Trojans (4-2, 3-2 MVL).

Piqua 63, Fairborn 0: Brady Ouhl tossed three TD passes to Dre’Sean Roberts and Ky Warner rushed for 204 yards and a score for the Indians (5-1, 4-1 MVL).

Ouhl added a rushing TD, as did Andrew Miller and Sam Schmiesing.

Fenwick 24, Chaminade Julienne 7: The Falcons opened Greater Catholic League Co-ed play with a win to move to 5-1, 1-0.

Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7: The Knights moved to 4-2, 1-0 with a road win in the GCL Co-ed opener.

