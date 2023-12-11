BreakingNews
High school sports: Hall of fame track coach passes away

High school sports: Hall of fame track coach passes away

Sports
By
45 minutes ago
X

The Miami Valley recently lost a legend in the track and field community.

Ralph Bergdoll passed away last month at the age of 87 in Dayton.

A West Virginia native, he was a member of the Ohio Track and Field Hall of Fame who coached track at Miamisburg from 1958-87 and later worked at Wittenberg.

Bergdoll, who also ran a regional recruiting site during his retirement years, also served as an official for USA Track and Field.

A service is planned for Bergdoll at St. James Methodist Church in Miamisburg at 11 a.m. Friday.

In Other News
1
Springfield grad transferring to Big Ten school
2
Centerville’s Hutchinson making jump from D-II to Wright State look...
3
‘Nobody wants to play us’: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ win over Colts
4
Joe Flacco throws 3 TD passes, Browns pick Trevor Lawrence 3 times in...
5
Big second half leads Bengals past Colts

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top