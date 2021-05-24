High school sports: Xenia taps CJ’s Greenleaf as new AD

Jeremy Greenleaf is set to become the new director of athletics at Xenia.
Xenia Community Schools announced Monday he is the choice to replace Nathan Kopp, who has accepted the same position at Newton.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the athletics program at Xenia Community Schools and use all of my experience and education to benefit our student-athletes,” Greenleaf said in a news release. “As a life-long athlete and coach, I whole-heartedly believe in the value of athletics to help students become strong leaders with the drive to succeed in whatever path they choose, and I cannot wait to begin that process with our Xenia students.”
Greenleaf had been the AD at Chaminade Julienne since 2018 and was an assistant AD there prior to that.
Xenia superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said in a release Greenleaf stood out among many applicants for the position.
“We are pleased to have him join the district,” Lofton said. “I look forward to seeing him build on our strong tradition of athletic excellence and continue to grow the program in the years to come.”
Greenleaf will find at least one familiar face when he begins work at XHS. The Buccaneers hired CJ assistant Maurice Harden as the new head football coach over the winter after Harden spent five seasons on the football staff there.
“Running a solid athletics program requires the ability to manage logistics that range from maintaining athletics facilities to managing vendors and monitoring the budget but also the ability to relate to and motivate diverse groups of student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Lofton said. “Jeremy checked all the boxes.”
The Xenia board of education will vote on Greenleaf’s hiring June 14 at its next regularly scheduled meeting.