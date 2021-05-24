High school sports: Xenia taps CJ’s Greenleaf as new AD

“We are pleased to have him join the district,” Lofton said. “I look forward to seeing him build on our strong tradition of athletic excellence and continue to grow the program in the years to come.”

Greenleaf will find at least one familiar face when he begins work at XHS. The Buccaneers hired CJ assistant Maurice Harden as the new head football coach over the winter after Harden spent five seasons on the football staff there.

“Running a solid athletics program requires the ability to manage logistics that range from maintaining athletics facilities to managing vendors and monitoring the budget but also the ability to relate to and motivate diverse groups of student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Lofton said. “Jeremy checked all the boxes.”

The Xenia board of education will vote on Greenleaf’s hiring June 14 at its next regularly scheduled meeting.