High school football: Xenia hires Chaminade Julienne assistant

“We are excited to bring coach Harden on board to take our football program to the next level,” superintendent Gabe Lofton said in a release. “The future of the football program looks bright, and I have confidence that the football knowledge and experience he brings will benefit our student-athletes for years to come.”

Harden, who played fullback at Urbana University, spent the past five seasons at Chaminade Julienne, where he was offensive coordinator and receivers coach.