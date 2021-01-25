High school football: Xenia hires Chaminade Julienne assistant

Maurice Harden will be the next football coach at Xenia High School, pending approval by the board of education next month.
“We are excited to bring coach Harden on board to take our football program to the next level,” superintendent Gabe Lofton said in a release. “The future of the football program looks bright, and I have confidence that the football knowledge and experience he brings will benefit our student-athletes for years to come.”
Harden, who played fullback at Urbana University, spent the past five seasons at Chaminade Julienne, where he was offensive coordinator and receivers coach.
The district said more than two dozen applied for the position, and Harden’s hiring is to be voted on during a regularly scheduled board meeting Feb. 8.
“Coach Harden is excited to get started and brings a high level of enthusiasm and drive that is contagious,” said Lofton. “We are proud to bring in someone with his skill sets and character to the program.”
Harden replaces Trace Smitherman, who went 20-21 with the Buccaneers.
After a successful run at Stebbins, Smitherman installed his version of the triple-option offense and led Xenia to a pair of conference titles and the first two playoff appearances in school history.
The Buccaneers went 2-8 in his first and fourth seasons with division championships in the GWOC and MVL in between.
Xenia is the second Greene County school to hire a former CJ assistant this month.
Last week, Fairborn announced it hired alumnus Cory Hardin as its head coach.