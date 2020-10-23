Carroll soccer coach second in state history to win 500 games

“I’m going to keep doing this as long as I enjoy it,” Molfenter said. “I always told myself when I’m no longer having fun with them, I’m done. I’ve got a son who’s sophomore in the program. I’m the AD, and I’m blessed I’m at a school who lets me do both They want me to do both. We’ll take it year by year. I’ve got no plans of retiring. So we’ll keep going.”

Molfenter’s first chance at career victory No. 501 will come at 7 p.m. Monday when No. 3 seed Carroll (15-2-2) plays No. 5 seed Miamisburg (10-6-2) in Bellbrook. The winner will play No. 1 seed Mason or No. 14 Colerain at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at a site to be announced.

Molfenter has coached Carroll to nine state final four appearances, most recently in 2015, and four state championships (2008, 2010-12).

Carroll’s state championships came when it played at the Division II level. It is now in Division I.

“The last couple of years with competitive balance, we’ve been playing with the big boys,” Molfenter said, “but I think we’re capable. We can play with anyone. We just need to play our best game. That’s the mental side of the game of soccer. You have to bring it.”

Molfenter isn’t the only member of the program to reach a milestone this year. Senior Conner Osterholt set the school’s career goal record earlier this month, passing Alex Van Der Sluijs, a 2003 graduate. Osterholt scored three goals Thursday and now has 97 goals in his career. He also owns the single-season record with 42 this year.

Conner’s twin brother,Brandon, also is Carroll’s career assist leader (41) and single-season assist leader (22).

“They’re just unbelievable," Molfenter said. "They’ve both been four-year varsity starters. I’m trying to get a fifth year for them. No, they’ve just been really special players. The senior group is a really special group.”

After the victory Thursday, Carroll Principal Matt Sableski presented Molfenter with a plaque, and Molfenter posed for a photo with his family. His youngest son Ty, a sophomore at Carroll who plays goalkeeper for the junior varsity team, daughter Grace, son Ian, an assistant coach on his staff, wife Becky and dad Gerald were all on hand for the game.

“First and foremost, I’m blessed that my wife and kids have allowed me to do this,” Molfenter said. “I’ve been fortunate that three of my four kids have gone to Carroll. I’ve had the opportunity to that from a family perspective. It’s a great school to work at. We’ve got good kids, good families. It’s been a pleasure.”