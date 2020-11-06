D-III regional final preview: Alter seeks 12th final four appearance

This will be the first meeting between Alter and Ross since 2002. This is also the third straight team nicknamed the Rams Alter has played.

“I think any team that’s in the regional final, they’ve earned their way in,” Domsitz said. “They are a solid team offensively. They love to run the football. They’ve got a running back, fullback and quarterback who are excellent at running the football. Their defense is solid. They are fundamentally sound. They get after it. They put a lot of pressure on people, do a lot of slants. They’re everything you would expect to see in the regional final.”

The eight regional finalists in Division III have won 11 state titles. Canfield plays 1994 state champion Chardon. Tiffin Columbian plays 1975 champion Parma Heights Holy Name. Four-time champion Columbus Bishop Hartley plays three-time champion Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

The Alter-Ross winner will play Hartley or DeSales at a site to be announced on Nov. 14. The state championship game will be played Nov. 20 or 21 at Fortress Obetz south of Columbus.

Alter last made the state final four in 2018 and won back-to-back state championships in 2008 and 2009. This team seeks to add to that history. The offensive line isn’t the only group that has pleased Domsitz.

“We’ve been pretty sound on special teams,” he said. “I’ve been really pleased with our defense. With the exception of the first half against Clinton Massie, our kids have just been lights out. They get after it. They tackle well. We’ve improved in the sense that we get pressure on the quarterback. At the same time, our coverage is better. We’re doing a better job of contesting the passes.”