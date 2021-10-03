H.S. Results 10/1-10/2

PREP RESULTS
Football
Saturday’s Results
Elder 59, Moeller 58
Hughes 46, Woodward 6
Friday’s Results
Allen East 49, Delphos Jefferson 35
Anderson 28, Winton Woods 21
Ansonia 27, National Trail 7
Badin 31, Alter 0
Belmont 36, Thurgood Marshall 6
Cathedral (IN) 35, La Salle 7
Catholic Central 35, Cedarville 0
Centerville 53, Beavercreek 0
Chaminade Julienne 63, Carroll 7
Cin. Country Day 45, New Miami 0
Clinton-Massie 42, Western Brown 35
Col. Academy 29, Fort Loramie 28
Dayton Christian 19, Middletown Christian 14
Delphos St. John’s 35, Parkway 13
Eaton 29, Brookville 7
Edgewood 49, Northwest 6
Fairbanks 41, Triad 7
Fairmont 24, Miamisburg 6
Graham 54, Northwestern 18
Greeneview 35, Madison Plains 0
Greenon 42, Southeastern 14
Hamilton 50, Oak Hills 7
Harrison 33, Mount Healthy 25
Indian Lake 48, Urbana 21
Jonathan Alder 24, Kenton Ridge 21
Lakota East 7, Colerain 6
Lakota West 42, Fairfield 10
Lima Bath 17, Defiance 13
London 29, Tecumseh 10
Loveland 44, Walnut Hills 19
Marion Local 30, Fort Recovery 0
Mason 43, Sycamore 40
McNicholas 34, Fenwick 14
Mechanicsburg 34, Northeastern 7
Milford 31, Little Miami 6
Milton-Union 51, Covington 0
Mississinawa Valley 28, Bradford 10
Monroe 28, Franklin 7
New Bremen 35, Minster 7
North Union 35, Ben Logan 7
Northridge 21, Bethel 0
Oakwood 21, Waynesville 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Celina 0
Piqua 49, Greenville 0
Preble Shawnee 42, Tri-County North 22
Princeton 46, Middletown 21
Riverside 44, Lehman Catholic 14
Roger Bacon 42, CHCA 7
Ross 41, Talawanda 20
Sidney 36, West Carrollton 6
Springfield 26, Springboro 0
Springfield Shawnee 28, Bellefontaine 14
St. Bernard 24, MVCA 14
St. Henry 21, Coldwater 14
St. Marys 48, Kenton 7
Stebbins 38, Fairborn 0
Summit Country Day 36, Norwood 29
Taft 50, Western Hills 0
Tippecanoe 31, Troy 16
Trinity (KY) 33, St. Xavier 32
Tri-Village 53, Arcanum 28
Trotwood 42, Ponitz 0
Troy Christian 21, Miami East 20
Turpin 28, Lebanon 13
Twin Valley South 33, Dixie 7
Valley View 34, Carlisle 14
Van Wert 49, Lima Shawnee 14
Versailles 38, Anna 0
Wapakoneta 30, Elida 13
Wayne 49, Northmont 18
West Jefferson 42, West Liberty-Salem 28
Wilmington 45, Goshen 7
Wyoming 18, Taylor 0
Xenia 40, Butler 34
Thursday’s Results
Bellbrook 63, Middletown Madison 13
Bethel-Tate 43, Clermont Northeastern 14
Dunbar 42, Meadowdale 22
BOX SCORES
BADIN 31, ALTER 0
A 0 0 0 0 – 0
B 7 14 7 3 – 31
First Quarter
B: Walsh 64 run (Niesen kick).
Second Quarter
B: Vidourek 6 run (Niesen kick).
B: Moore 29 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).
Third Quarter
B: Walsh 40 run (Niesen kick).
Fourth Quarter
B: Niesen 25 FG.
EATON 29, BROOKVILLE 7
E 0 14 6 9 – 29
B 0 7 0 0 – 7
Second Quarter
B: Lamb 19 run (Wissinger kick).
E: Martin 95 kickoff return (Michael kick).
E: Ebright 1 run (Michael kick).
Third Quarter
E: Orr 26 pass from Ebright (kick fail).
Fourth Quarter
B: Safety.
E: Williams 55 run (Michael kick).
GREENEVIEW 35, MADISON PLAINS 0
MP 0 0 0 0 – 0
G 7 14 14 0 – 35
First Quarter
G: Phillips 4 run (Leonard kick).
Second Quarter
G: DeHaven 8 run (Leonard kick).
G: Hurst 1 run (Leonard kick).
Third Quarter
G: Phillips 1 run (Leonard kick).
G: Hurst 12 run (Leonard kick).
LAKOTA WEST 42, FAIRFIELD 10
F 0 3 0 7 – 10
LW 14 14 7 7 – 42
First Quarter
LW: Goode 1 run (Duncan kick).
LW: Bolden 1 run (Duncan kick).
Second Quarter
LW: Bolden 1 run (Duncan kick).
LW: Minich 17 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick).
F: Snell 43 FG.
Third Quarter
LW: Brown 28 pass from Bolden (Duncan kick).
Fourth Quarter
LW: Wilson 4 run (Bohn kick).
F: Shanklin pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).
NORTHRIDGE 21, BETHEL 0
N 0 7 14 0 – 21
B 0 0 0 0 – 0
Second Quarter
N: Henry 2 run (Andres kick).
Third Quarter
N: Kelly 90 kickoff return (kick fail).
N: Tyree 29 fumble return (Henry run).
PIQUA 49, GREENVILLE 0
P 7 28 14 0 – 49
G 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
P: Medley 41 run (Trombley kick).
Second Quarter
P: Kemp 1 run (Trombley kick).
P: Roberts 66 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).
P: Ouhl 4 run (Trombley kick).
P: Medley 33 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).
Third Quarter
P: Medley 48 run (Trombley kick).
P: Ouhl 1 run (Trombley kick).
ROSS 41, TALAWANDA 20
T 0 13 0 7 – 20
R 0 21 7 13 – 41
Second Quarter
T: Bothast-Revalee 65 run (kick fail).
T: Morris-Williams 1 run (Young kick).
R: Warren 5 run (Neumaier kick).
R: Caldwell 7 run (Neumaier kick).
R: Iams 17 pass from Brown (Neumaier kick).
Third Quarter
R: Sevier 37 run (Neumaier kick).
Fourth Quarter
R: Brown 19 run (Neumaier kick).
R: Brown 25 run (Neumaier kick).
T: Glass 10 run (Young kick).
SPRINGFIELD 26, SPRINGBORO 0
Sf 13 6 0 7 – 26
Sb 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
Sf: Belle 4 run (Yost kick).
Sf: Smoot 17 run (kick fail).
Second Quarter
Sf: Norman 22 run (kick fail).
Fourth Quarter
Sf: Thigpen 15 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
STEBBINS 38, FAIRBORN 0
S 14 17 0 7 – 38
F 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
S: Norton 57 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).
S: Harris-Belle 15 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).
Second Quarter
S: Dozier 37 FG.
S: Norton 71 punt return (Dozier kick).
S: Norton 23 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).
Fourth Quarter
S: Holloway 4 run (Dozier kick).
WAYNE 49, NORTHMONT 18
N 0 0 12 6 – 18
W 7 21 0 21 – 49
First Quarter
W: Kinley 9 run (Daulton kick).
Second Quarter
W: Kinley 47 punt return (Daulton kick).
W: Mukes III 73 punt return (Daulton kick).
W: Kinley 30 pass from Lewis (Daulton kick).
Third Quarter
N: Gregory 11 pass from Cortner (kick fail).
N: Gregory 11 pass from Cortner (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter
W: Kinley 32 run (Daulton kick).
N: Brownlee 9 pass from Cortner (run fail).
W: Ward 42 run (Daulton kick).
W: Dorsey 6 run (Daulton kick).
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Alter 1, Monroe 1: Brown (A) goal, Wierzbanowski (A) assist, Martinez (M) goal.
Badin 3, Norwood 0
Beavercreek 3, Elder 0
Bethel 8, Kenton Ridge 2: Houck (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Keesee (B) 2 goals 3 assists, Tallmadge (B) 2 goals, Blackburn (KR) goal, Grigsby (KR) goal.
Colerain 1, Harrison 1
Edgewood 0, Northwest 0
Madison Plains 8, Wellston 1
McNicholas 3, Fenwick 0
Northmont 3, Fairborn 2
Oakwood 4, Mariemont 2
Springfield 4, Piqua 2
Stebbins 2, Graham 1
Sycamore 2, Springboro 1
Troy 10, Greenville 0
West Carrollton 3, Preble Shawnee 2
Girls Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Dixie 12, Madison-Plains 1
Graham 9, Stebbins 2
Greeneview 4, Fairbanks 3
Lynchburg Clay 3, Edgewood 2
Middletown Christian 7, Miami Valley 2
Milton-Union 2, Legacy Christian 2
National Trail 9, Yellow Springs 2
Seton 3, Centerville 1
Talawanda 6, Eaton 4
Xenia 2, Sidney 2
Girls Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
Botkins 3, Bradford 1
Houston 3, Newton 1: Rapp (N) 19 assists 6 digs, Walters (N) 16 kills 5 blocks, Deeter (N) 9 kills 12 digs.
