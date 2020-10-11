HS Results 10/10

PREP RESULTS
Football
PLAYOFFS
Saturday’s Results
Division IV, Region 16
Bethel-Tate 54, Urbana 14
Chillicothe Unioto 42, Hillsboro 14
Eaton 52, Northridge 28
Milton-Union 36, Greenfield McClain 10
Norwood 36, Shroder 18
Oakwood 44, Batavia 28
Taylor 49, Northwestern 6
Thurgood Marshall 41, Washington Courthouse 28
Division V, Region 18
Indian Lake 37, Willard 12
Marion Pleasant 35, Ben Logan 13
North Union 48, Fostoria 0
Division V, Region 20
Carlisle 28, Summit Country Day 21
Madeira 58, Bethel 13
Madison-Plains 58, East Clinton 25
Mariemont 31, Reading 28
Middletown Madison 47, Finneytown 0
Preble Shawnee 45, Clermont Northeastern 6
Purcell Marian 30, North College Hill 14
Taft 84, Meadowdale 12
Division VI, Region 24
Anna 40, Miami East 7
Arcanum 57, Dixie 39
Deer Park 31, Northeastern 14
Parkway 36, St Bernard 6
Friday’s Results
Division I, Region 2
Dublin Coffman 56, Beavercreek 7
Fairmont 41, Perrysburg 14
Marysville 35, Dublin Jerome 14
Northmont 35, Middletown 0
Olentangy Liberty 35, Miamisburg 0
Springboro 28, Findlay 19
Springfield 27, Tol. Whitmer 17
Wayne 20, Centerville 10
Division I, Region 4
Colerain 38, Milford 7
Elder 42, Fairfield 39
Lakota East 28, Sycamore 10
Lakota West 44, West Clermont 0
Mason 34, Lebanon 16
Moeller 43, Hamilton 27
St. Xavier 49, Walnut Hills 13
Princeton 55, Oak Hills 0
Division II, Region 8
Edgewood 62, Columbus West 12
Harrison 32, Lima Senior 28
Little Miami 48, Loveland 40
Sidney 31, West Carrollton 12
Talawanda 56, Belmont 13
Teays Valley 68, Columbus Briggs 0
Troy 49, Franklin Heights 6
Xenia 18, Tecumseh 0
Division III, Region 11
Columbus South 44, Bellefontaine 18
Wilmington 56, Marietta 14
Division III, Region 12
Carroll 42, Celina 39
Chaminade Julienne 31, Northwest 28
Dunbar 33, Aiken 6
Franklin 14, Butler 6
Goshen 37, Hughes 14
Monroe 27, Elida 10
Mount Healthy 40, Fenwick 7
St. Mary’s Memorial 56, Greenville 21
Tippecanoe 55, Ponitz 6
Wapakoneta 15, Lima Shawnee 0
Division VI, Region 24
Triad 42, National Trail 7
Division VII, Region 26
Delphos St. John’s 41, Hardin Northern 8
Division VII, Region 28
Cedarville 35, Mississinawa Valley 6
Cin. College Prep 48, Twin Valley South 0
Southeastern 21, Lehman Catholic 19
Troy Christian 42, Ridgemont 6
REGULAR SEASON
Friday’s Results
Ansonia 10, Covington 0
Dayton Christian 34, Huntington 31
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Minster 0
Bradford 26, Catholic Central 23
BOXSCORES
ELDER 42, FAIRFIELD 39
F 0 18 14 7 – 39
E 14 7 7 14 – 42
First Quarter
E: Ramsey 29 run (Mueller kick).
E: Sabato 13 pass from Hambleton (Mueller kick).
Second Quarter
F: Fisher 29 run (Maddy kick).
F: Bivins 1 run (Mayes run).
E: Ramsey 30 run (Mueller kick).
F: Maddy 50 FG.
Third Quarter
F: Mayes 49 run (Maddy kick).
E: Ramsey 2 run (Mueller kick).
F: Mayes 44 run (Maddy kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Bivins 4 run (Maddy kick).
E: Harp 13 pass from Hambleton (pass fail).
E: Ramsey 13 run (Ramsey run).
FAIRMONT 41, PERRYSBURG 14
F 14 14 0 13 – 41
P 7 0 7 0 – 14
First Quarter
F: Gustwiller 12 fumble return (Holt kick).
P: Walendzak 10 run (Hudson kick).
F: Musaimi 67 pass from Wright (Holt kick).
Second Quarter
F:Gant 1 run (Holt kick).
F: Wright 43 run (Holt kick).
Third Quarter
P: Walendzak 23 pass from Takats (Hudson kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Baker 20 run (kick fail).
F: Baker 2 run (Holt kick).
LAKOTA EAST 28, SYCAMORE 10
S 3 7 0 0 – 10
LE 7 14 0 7 – 28
First Quarter
LE: Kenrich 1 run (Waldek kick).
S: Salas 37 FG.
Second Quarter
LE: Smith 1 run (Waldek kick).
S: Fehr 14 run (Salas kick).
LE: Kenrich 8 pass from Kathman (Waldek kick).
Fourth Quarter
LE: Smith 3 run (Waldek kick).
LAKOTA WEST 44, WEST CLERMONT 0
WC 0 0 0 0 – 0
LW 14 23 7 0 – 44
First Quarter
LW: Walters 52 fumble return (Howard kick).
LW: Good 3 run (Howard kick).
Second Quarter
LW: Lloyd 32 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).
WC: Safety.
LW: Davis 65 kickoff return (Howard kick).
LW: Davis 42 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).
Third Quarter
LW: Rao 2 run (Duncan kick).
MIDDLETOWN MADISON 47, FINNEYTOWN 0
F 0 0 0 0 – 0
MM 13 21 13 0 – 47
First Quarter
M: Oligee 50 run (kick fail).
M: Gibson 2 run (Courey kick).
Second Quarter
M: Oligee 20 run (Courey kick).
M: Maloney 28 pass from Haas (Courey kick).
M: Oligee 15 run (Courey kick).
Third Quarter
M: Gbson 10 run (kick fail).
M: Gibson 4 run (Courey kick).
MOELLER 43, HAMILTON 27
M 15 14 7 7 – 43
H 7 7 7 6 – 27
First Quarter
M: Rotello 1 run (Mock pass).
H: Verdon 2 run (Rios kick).
M: Rotello 2 run (Hughes kick).
Second Quarter
H: Stephens 19 pass from Verdon (Rios kick).
M: Kattus 11 pass from Geselbracht (Hughes kick).
M: Bryant 60 pass from Geselbracht (Hughes kick).
Third Quarter
H: Ware 21 pass from Verdon (Rios kick).
M: Marshall 2 run (Hughes kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: Rotello 14 run (Hughes kick).
H: Verdon 10 run (pass fail).
MOUNT HEALTHY 40, FENWICK 7
F 0 0 7 0 – 7
MH 0 20 13 7 – 40
Second Quarter
MH: Lindsay 18 run (kick fail).
MH: Hodge 25 pass from Gaither (run fail).
MH: Gaither 5 run (Cornist run).
Third Quarter
MH: Hodge 10 run (kick fail).
F: Miller 53 run (Morris kick).
MH: Hodge 23 pass from Gaither (Sanchez kick).
Fourth Quarter
MH: Cornist 14 run (Sanchez kick).
NORTHMONT 35, MIDDLETOWN 0
M 0 0 0 0 – 0
N 14 21 0 0 – 35
First Quarter
N: Moore 30 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
N: Allen 2 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
Second Quarter
N: McKinney 1 run (Vuong kick).
N: Allen 6 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
N: Moore 19 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
SPRINGBORO 28, FINDLAY 19
F 0 7 3 9 – 19
S 7 0 7 14 – 28
First Quarter
S: Heyser 17 pass from Appel (Dapore kick).
Second Quarter
F: Weihrauch 1 run (Robinson kick).
Third Quarter
S: Ethridge 14 run (Dapore kick).
F: Robinson 28 FG.
Fourth Quarter
S: Ethridge 14 run (Dapore kick).
S: Appel 25 run (Dapore kick).
F: Robinson 37 FG.
F: Adams 14 pass from Roth (kick fail).
SPRINGFIELD 27, TOL. WHITMER 17
TW 0 14 3 0 – 17
S 7 0 14 6 – 27
Frist Quarter
S: Barnes 7 run (Yost kick).
Second Quarter
TW: Gibson 6 run (Libby-Callahan kick).
TW: Gibson 2 run (Libby-Callahan kick).
Third Quarter
S: Smoot 9 run (Yost kick).
TW: Libby-Callahan 30 FG.
S: Smoot 21 run (Yost kick).
Fourth Quarter
S: Barnes 6 run (kick fail).
TALAWANDA 56, BELMONT 13
B 7 0 0 6 – 13
T 21 14 14 7 – 56
First Quarter
B: Hardwick 66 run (Norbert kick).
T: Bothast-Revalee 2 run (June kick).
T: Bothast-Revalee 70 run (June kick).
T: Bothast-Revalee 17 run (June kick).
Second Quarter
T: Bothast-Revalee 4 run (June kick).
T: Bothast-Revalee 26 run (June kick).
Third Quarter
T: Richter 6 pass from Wright (June kick).
T: Morris-Williams 68 fumble return (June kick).
Fourth Quarter
B: Hardwick 20 run (run fail).
T: Hurst 19 run (June kick).
TIPPECANOE 55, PONITZ 6
P 0 0 6 0 – 6
T 21 20 7 7 – 55
First Quarter
T: Shirley 28 punt return (Hadden kick).
T: Caldwell 16 run (Hadden kick).
T: Caldwell 3 run (Hadden kick).
Second Quarter
T: Caldwell 21 run (Hadden kick).
T: Taylor 2 run (Hadden kick).
T: Caldwell 1 run (pass fail).
Third Quarter
T: Clausen 1 run (Hadden kick).
P: Ray 49 pass from Boykin (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter
T: Poronsky 7 run (Hadden kick).
WAYNE 20, CENTERVILLE 10
C 0 7 0 3 – 10
W 0 7 7 6 – 20
Second Quarter
C: Smith 13 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).
W: Greene 9 run (Doan kick).
Third Quarter
W: Hill 19 pass from Fancher (Doan kick).
Fourth Quarter
C: Courville 30 FG.
W: Hill 18 pass from Fancher (kick fail).
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Alter 3, CHCA 0: Schmitt (A) goal, Battaglia (A) goal, Yuqui (A) goal.
Chaminade Julienne 4, Anderson 2
Greeneview 5, Newton 2: Brush (N) goal assist, Cook (N) goal, Maxwell (N) assist.
Harrison 7, Purcell Marian 0
La Salle 2, Princeton 2
Milford 3, Oak Hills 1
Roger Bacon 3, Beechwood (KY) 0
Springfield Shawnee 1, Benjamin Logan 0
St. Xavier 5, Sycamore 1
Yellow Springs 9, Twin Valley South 0
Friday’s Results
Legacy Christian 9, Emmanuel Christian 0
Girls Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Alter 1, Bellbrook 0
Anderson 2, Hamilton 0
Badin 2, Princeton 1
Botkins 1, Graham 1
Carroll 3, St. Francis De Sales 2
Edgewood 2, Talawanda 0
Greeneview 6, Newton 2
Lakota West 3, Turpin 0
Legacy Christian 3, Carlisle 2
Lehman Catholic 2, West Liberty-Salem 0
Mariemont 5, McNicholas 3
Miami East 1, Springfield Shawnee 1
Oak Hills 5, Kings 0
Girls Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
Fort Loramie 3, Fort Recovery 1: Maurer (FL) 48 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 21 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 25 digs.
Riverside 3, Bradford 1
Girls Tennis
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
Division I
At Troy
Singles: 1. Schoenherr (Butler) d. Mays (Sidney, 6-4 6-2; 3. Walrath (Tecumseh) d. Ferrell (Northmont), 2-6 7-5 6-3. Doubles: 1. Hager/Petty (Butler) d. Bratton/Pithadia (Butler), 6-1 3-6 6-0; 3. Jenkins/Nguyen (Stebbins) d. Dale/Sullivan (Northmont), 6-1 6-4.
At Mason
Singles: 1. Aggarwal (Mason) d. Tonkal (Mason), 6-2 6-3; 3. Loni (Mason) d. Bowen (Princeton), 2-6 6-1 6-1. Doubles: 1. Kruse/Chada (Mason) d. Chada/Uppuganti (Mason), 6-2 6-3; 3. Frischer/Van Den Berg (Sycamore) d. Mahesh/Millewrchip (Sycamore).
Division II
At Mason
Singles: 1. Khaskelis (Seven Hills) d. Taylor (Mariemont), 6-3 6-4; 3. Malafa (Mariemont) d. Wilhelm (Mariemont), 7-5 6-1.
