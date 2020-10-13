HS Results 10/12

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 3, Graham 0
Middletown 1, West Clermont 0
Newton 6, Indian Lake 1: Huber (N) 3 goals, Hild (N) goal 2 assists, Cook (N) 2 goals 1 assist.
Northwestern 1, Urbana 0
Princeton 0, Edgewood 0
Springfield Shawnee 1, London 0
Tecumseh 1, Bellefontaine 0
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 0
Butler 6, West Carrollton 0
Centerville 1, Springboro 0
Fairmont 2, Wayne 2
Franklin 6, Carlisle 0
Graham 0, Benjamin Logan 0
Northmont 11, Springfield 0
Northwestern 2, Urbana 0
Sidney 1, Troy 1
Springfield Shawnee 1, London 0
Waynesville 2, Fenwick 0
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Eaton 3, Tecumseh 0: Baumann (E) 20 kills 16 digs, Jerdon (E) 21 assists 11 digs, Sorrell (E) 22 digs.
Mechanicsburg 3, Shekinah Christian 2: Ayars (M) 27 assists 8 digs 7 kills 3 aces, Blakeman (M) 15 digs 2 aces, Lawhorn (M) 7 digs 10 kills.
Riverside 3, Newton 0
