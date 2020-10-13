HS Results 10/12

Newton 6, Indian Lake 1: Huber (N) 3 goals, Hild (N) goal 2 assists, Cook (N) 2 goals 1 assist.

Northwestern 1, Urbana 0

Princeton 0, Edgewood 0

Springfield Shawnee 1, London 0

Tecumseh 1, Bellefontaine 0

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 0

Butler 6, West Carrollton 0

Centerville 1, Springboro 0

Fairmont 2, Wayne 2

Franklin 6, Carlisle 0

Graham 0, Benjamin Logan 0

Northmont 11, Springfield 0

Northwestern 2, Urbana 0

Sidney 1, Troy 1

Springfield Shawnee 1, London 0

Waynesville 2, Fenwick 0

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Eaton 3, Tecumseh 0: Baumann (E) 20 kills 16 digs, Jerdon (E) 21 assists 11 digs, Sorrell (E) 22 digs.

Mechanicsburg 3, Shekinah Christian 2: Ayars (M) 27 assists 8 digs 7 kills 3 aces, Blakeman (M) 15 digs 2 aces, Lawhorn (M) 7 digs 10 kills.

Riverside 3, Newton 0

