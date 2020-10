HS Results 10/13

Butler 6, West Carrollton 0

Carroll 4, Badin 0: C. Osterholt (C) 3 goals, B. Osterholt (C) 3 assists, Schrand (C) 5 saves.

Centerville 2, Springboro 0

Chaminade Julienne 5, Ponitz 1

Greenon 2, West Liberty-Salem 0

Legacy Christian 9, Catholic Central 1

Milton-Union 11, Middletown Madison 1

Monroe 3, Valley View 0

Northeastern 7, Madison Plains 3

Northmont 2, Springfield 2

Northwest 8, Mount Healthy 0

Oakwood 5, Eaton 0

Roger Bacon 2, Fenwick 1

Stebbins 2, Piqua 2

Sycamore 4, Lakota East 1

Tippecanoe 7, Fairborn 0

Troy 5, Sidney 1

Turpin 3, Colerain 2

Twin Valley South 5, Emmanuel Christian 1

Waynesville 10, Preble Shawnee 0

Xenia 5, Greenville 1

Yellow Springs 4, Newton High School 1

Monday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 3, Graham 0

Middletown 1, West Clermont 0

Newton 6, Indian Lake 1: Huber (N) 3 goals, Hild (N) goal 2 assists, Cook (N) 2 goals 1 assist.

Northwestern 1, Urbana 0

Princeton 0, Edgewood 0

Springfield Shawnee 1, London 0

Tecumseh 1, Bellefontaine 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 6, Newton 0

Edgewood 4, Middletown 0

Greeneview 3, Fairbanks 2

Middletown Christian 4, Fayetteville 2

Middletown Madison 2, Milton-Union 1

Oakwood 3, Eaton 0

Talawanda 6, Northwest 1

Waynesville 10, Preble Shawnee 0

West Liberty-Salem 4, Greenon 0

Xenia 7, Greenville 0

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 0

Butler 6, West Carrollton 0

Centerville 1, Springboro 0

Fairmont 2, Wayne 2

Franklin 6, Carlisle 0

Graham 0, Benjamin Logan 0

Northmont 11, Springfield 0

Northwestern 2, Urbana 0

Sidney 1, Troy 1

Springfield Shawnee 1, London 0

Waynesville 2, Fenwick 0

Girls Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Glenview

Qualifying Teams: Centerville 310 (Pandya 76, Hayes 78, Rodgers 74, Dickerson 82, Burger 82); Mason 316 (Zhang 79, Harter 79, Heister 82, Madden 78, Mater 80); Sycamore 319 (Prakash 72, Wickert 83, Thompson 77, Zhang 87, Jung 109).

Individual Qualifiers: Hudepohl (Ursuline Academy) 73, Luebbers (St. Ursula) 74, Jenkinson (Greenville) 74.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Eaton 3, Oakwood 0: Baumann (E) 19 kills 3 digs, Lammers (E) 22 assists 3 digs, Giffen (E) 7 digs 5 kills 3 aces.

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: Maurer (FL) 31 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 19 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 12 digs.

Franklin-Monroe 3, Newton 0

Mechanicsburg 3, Triad 0: Blakeman (M) 12 digs 2 aces, Ayars (M) 22 assists 4 digs, Lawhorn (M) 6 kills 6 digs 3 aces.

Northmont 3, Springfield 0: Stewart (N) 30 assists, Reidy (N) 15 kills, Kautz (N) 20 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: Siefring (T) 14 kills, R. Wildermuth (T) 18 assists 4 blocks 2 aces, Titley (T) 16 digs 5 aces.

Tri-Village 3, Bradford 0

Valley View 3, Monroe 0: Brandon (M) 9 kills 2 blocks, Duff (M) 11 digs 2 aces, Poe (M) 9 assists.

Monday’s Results

Carroll 3, Oakwood 0

Dayton Christian 3, Waynesville 0

Eaton 3, Tecumseh 0: Baumann (E) 20 kills 16 digs, Jerdon (E) 21 assists 11 digs, Sorrell (E) 22 digs.

Mechanicsburg 3, Shekinah Christian 2: Ayars (M) 27 assists 8 digs 7 kills 3 aces, Blakeman (M) 15 digs 2 aces, Lawhorn (M) 7 digs 10 kills.

Riverside 3, Newton 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.