BreakingNews
Sheriff’s deputies respond to Goddard School for man with ‘demanding’ demeanor

H.S. Results 10/19: Dunbar football wins City League title

High School Sports
33 minutes ago
X

PREP RESULTS

Football

Week 10

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 36, Ponitz 0

Taft 33, Woodward 0

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Anderson 6, Western Brown 1

Beavercreek 1, Butler 0

Centerville 8, Wayne 0

Fairfield 3, West Clermont 1: F: Posey 1 goal 2 assists, Neal goal, Stroud goal.

Lakota West 3, Walnut Hills 1

Mason 2, Lakota East 0

Milford 2, Ursuline 0

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Little Miami 0

Northmont 1, Miamisburg 0: N: Knaier goal, Perkins assist, Rammel shutout.

Oak Hills 9, Middletown 0

Seton 9, Winton Woods 0

Sidney 2, Chaminade Julienne 1

Springboro 8, Xenia 0: S: Schellhouse 3 goals, Wakefield 2 goals, Mitchell shutout.

St. Ursula 2, Loveland 0

Troy 1, Fairmont 0

Turpin 5, Kings 3, PK

Division II

Badin 5, Alter 0: B: Birri 2 goals 1 assist, Creech 2 goals 1 assist, Rhodes goal assist.

Carroll 8, Greenville 0: C: Klingbeil 2 goals, McNamara 2 goals, Snyder 4 assists.

Eaton 1, Franklin 0

McAuley 4, Wyoming 2

Monroe 1, Bellbrook 0, OT

Northwestern 4, Ben Logan 0: N: Christian goal, Cornette goal, Spencer goal.

Roger Bacon 4, Reading 0

Summit Country Day 7, New Richmond 0

Tippecanoe 8, Graham 0: T: Turner 3 goals, Shafer 2 goals 1 assist, Turner 2 goals.

Urbana 3, Bellefontaine 2, OT: U: Mounce 2 goals, Brown goal, Arnett assist.

Waynesville 8, Valley View 0: W: Woody 4 goals, Stupp 1 goal 2 assists, Whitaker shutout.

Division III

Anna 2, Botkins 0

Bethel 1, Catholic Central 0

Bethel Tate 8, Deer Park 0

Brookville 2, Miami East 1

Cin. Country Day 9, Clark Montessori 0

Clermont Northeastern 7, Norwood 0

Dayton Christian 1, Newton 0

Fayetteville Perry 2, Williamsburg 1

Greeneview 5, Seven Hills 0: G: Sandlin 2 goals 2 assists, Simpson 1 goal 2 assists, Stafford goal assist.

Legacy Christian 8, Yellow Springs 0

Lehman Catholic 4, Greenon 2: G: Riley goal assist, Evans goal. LC: Dexter 3 goals, Pannapara goal assist.

Madeira 8, Felicity Franklin 0

Mariemont 8, Georgetown 0

Middletown Madison 8, Purcell Marian 0

Milton-Union 2, Preble Shawnee 1, OT: MU: Brazie 2 goals, Copp assist, Shaw assist.

West Liberty-Salem 8, Springfield Shawnee 0: WLS: Weaver 2 goals 2 assists, Bender 3 goals, Hollar 2 goals.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Bellbrook 3, Piqua 0

Harrison 3, Mason 1

Little Miami 3, Anderson 1

Loveland 3, Withrow 0

Mt. Notre Dame 3, Oak Hills 0

Springboro 3, Beavercreek 0

St. Ursula 3, Princeton 0

Western Brown 3, Colerain 2

Division II

Carroll 3, Ben Logan 1

Eaton 3, Franklin 0

Monroe 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Northwestern 3, Bellefontaine 2

Valley View 3, Clinton-Massie 0

Wilmington 3, Waynesville 1

Division III

Anna 3, Houston 1

Miami East 3, Brookville 1

Division IV

Cedarville 3, Tri-Village 0

Jackson Center 3, Bradford 0

Middletown Christian 3, Fayetteville Perry 1

MVCA 3, Oyler 0

Russia 3, Troy Christian 0

Southeastern 3, Yellow Springs 2

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 3, Walnut Hills 0

Kings 3, Hamilton 0

Lakota East 3, West Clermont 0

Lebanon 3, Springfield 0

Milford 3, Ross 1

Wayne 3, Xenia 0

Division II

Badin 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Batavia 3, Bethel-Tate 0

Fenwick 3, Dunbar 0

Indian Lake 3, Graham 1

Kenton Ridge 3, Tippecanoe 0

Oakwood 3, Carlisle 0

Wyoming 3, Seven Hills 0

Division III

Arcanum 3, Dixie 0

Reading 3, Gamble Montessori 1

Versailles 3, Greenon 0

Division IV

Botkins 3, Franklin Monroe 1

Fairlawn 3, Lehman Catholic 1: LC: Adams 16 digs, Rank 18 kills, Rank 40 assists.

Fort Loramie 3, East Dayton Christian 0

Newton 3, Covington 1

Ripley Union-Lewis 3, New Miami 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 10/17: Boys Soccer tournament begins
2
H.S. Results 10/16: Girls Soccer, Volleyball tournaments begin
3
H.S. Results 10/5: Paul scores 100th career goal for Botkins girls...
4
H.S. Results 10/4
5
H.S. Results 10/3
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top