H.S. Results 10/19: Dunbar football wins City League title

PREP RESULTS

Football

Week 10

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 36, Ponitz 0

Taft 33, Woodward 0

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Anderson 6, Western Brown 1

Beavercreek 1, Butler 0

Centerville 8, Wayne 0

Fairfield 3, West Clermont 1: F: Posey 1 goal 2 assists, Neal goal, Stroud goal.

Lakota West 3, Walnut Hills 1

Mason 2, Lakota East 0

Milford 2, Ursuline 0

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Little Miami 0

Northmont 1, Miamisburg 0: N: Knaier goal, Perkins assist, Rammel shutout.

Oak Hills 9, Middletown 0

Seton 9, Winton Woods 0

Sidney 2, Chaminade Julienne 1

Springboro 8, Xenia 0: S: Schellhouse 3 goals, Wakefield 2 goals, Mitchell shutout.

St. Ursula 2, Loveland 0

Troy 1, Fairmont 0

Turpin 5, Kings 3, PK

Division II

Badin 5, Alter 0: B: Birri 2 goals 1 assist, Creech 2 goals 1 assist, Rhodes goal assist.

Carroll 8, Greenville 0: C: Klingbeil 2 goals, McNamara 2 goals, Snyder 4 assists.

Eaton 1, Franklin 0

McAuley 4, Wyoming 2

Monroe 1, Bellbrook 0, OT

Northwestern 4, Ben Logan 0: N: Christian goal, Cornette goal, Spencer goal.

Roger Bacon 4, Reading 0

Summit Country Day 7, New Richmond 0

Tippecanoe 8, Graham 0: T: Turner 3 goals, Shafer 2 goals 1 assist, Turner 2 goals.

Urbana 3, Bellefontaine 2, OT: U: Mounce 2 goals, Brown goal, Arnett assist.

Waynesville 8, Valley View 0: W: Woody 4 goals, Stupp 1 goal 2 assists, Whitaker shutout.

Division III

Anna 2, Botkins 0

Bethel 1, Catholic Central 0

Bethel Tate 8, Deer Park 0

Brookville 2, Miami East 1

Cin. Country Day 9, Clark Montessori 0

Clermont Northeastern 7, Norwood 0

Dayton Christian 1, Newton 0

Fayetteville Perry 2, Williamsburg 1

Greeneview 5, Seven Hills 0: G: Sandlin 2 goals 2 assists, Simpson 1 goal 2 assists, Stafford goal assist.

Legacy Christian 8, Yellow Springs 0

Lehman Catholic 4, Greenon 2: G: Riley goal assist, Evans goal. LC: Dexter 3 goals, Pannapara goal assist.

Madeira 8, Felicity Franklin 0

Mariemont 8, Georgetown 0

Middletown Madison 8, Purcell Marian 0

Milton-Union 2, Preble Shawnee 1, OT: MU: Brazie 2 goals, Copp assist, Shaw assist.

West Liberty-Salem 8, Springfield Shawnee 0: WLS: Weaver 2 goals 2 assists, Bender 3 goals, Hollar 2 goals.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Bellbrook 3, Piqua 0

Harrison 3, Mason 1

Little Miami 3, Anderson 1

Loveland 3, Withrow 0

Mt. Notre Dame 3, Oak Hills 0

Springboro 3, Beavercreek 0

St. Ursula 3, Princeton 0

Western Brown 3, Colerain 2

Division II

Carroll 3, Ben Logan 1

Eaton 3, Franklin 0

Monroe 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Northwestern 3, Bellefontaine 2

Valley View 3, Clinton-Massie 0

Wilmington 3, Waynesville 1

Division III

Anna 3, Houston 1

Miami East 3, Brookville 1

Division IV

Cedarville 3, Tri-Village 0

Jackson Center 3, Bradford 0

Middletown Christian 3, Fayetteville Perry 1

MVCA 3, Oyler 0

Russia 3, Troy Christian 0

Southeastern 3, Yellow Springs 2

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 3, Walnut Hills 0

Kings 3, Hamilton 0

Lakota East 3, West Clermont 0

Lebanon 3, Springfield 0

Milford 3, Ross 1

Wayne 3, Xenia 0

Division II

Badin 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Batavia 3, Bethel-Tate 0

Fenwick 3, Dunbar 0

Indian Lake 3, Graham 1

Kenton Ridge 3, Tippecanoe 0

Oakwood 3, Carlisle 0

Wyoming 3, Seven Hills 0

Division III

Arcanum 3, Dixie 0

Reading 3, Gamble Montessori 1

Versailles 3, Greenon 0

Division IV

Botkins 3, Franklin Monroe 1

Fairlawn 3, Lehman Catholic 1: LC: Adams 16 digs, Rank 18 kills, Rank 40 assists.

Fort Loramie 3, East Dayton Christian 0

Newton 3, Covington 1

Ripley Union-Lewis 3, New Miami 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.