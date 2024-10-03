H.S. Results 10/2

Wednesday’s Results

Fairborn 1, Edgewood 1: F: Laamri goal, Gumbert assist.

Graham 2, Bellefontaine 1: G: Powell 2 goals, Rembold assist. B: Turner goal, Konz assist.

Greenon 4, Greeneview 2: Gnon: Goodbar goal assist.

Indian Lake 6, Urbana 0: IL: Pequignot 3 goals 1 assist, Schaub 2 goals, Spofford 2 assists.

Jonathan Alder 7, Northwestern 1

London 0, Ben Logan 0

Sidney 3, Lehman Catholic 2: S: Dia goal, Loaiza goal, Riley goal.

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, McNicholas 0: A: Sweeney goal, Wierzbanowski goal, Kaufman shutout.

Anderson 5, Fairfield 1

Beavercreek 1, Centerville 0: B: Dierker goal, Trimmer assist, Kolaczkowski shutout.

Bellbrook 2, Monroe 1: M: Oborne goal.

Brookville 7, Miami East 1: B: King 3 goals 1 assist, Whorton 2 goals 1 assist, King 1 goal 2 assists.

Butler 7, Stebbins 1

Carroll 3, Fenwick 0: C: O’Bleness 2 goals 1 assist, Haggerty goal assist, Memering shutout.

Chaminade Julienne 1, Badin 1: B: Brown goal, Questa assist.

Cin. Christian 7, Lockland 0: CC: Sheridan 3 goals 1 assist, King, Willis shutout.

Fairmont 7, Springfield 0: F: Herman 2 goals 1 assist, Irakoze 2 goals.

Miamisburg 2, Northmont 1

Newton 3, Dixie 3: N: Beidelman 3 goals.

Ponitz 3, Stivers 1

Ross 3, Franklin 0

Springboro 8, Wayne 1

Tippecanoe 8, Sidney 0: T: Haas 2 goals 3 assists, Harding goal assist, Sawyer shutout.

Troy 12, Fairborn 1: T: Dillow 4 goals 3 assists, Sexton 3 goals, Murphy 2 goals 3 assists.

Troy Christian 8, Yellow Springs 0: TC: Barnishin 2 goals 1 assist, Zeman 2 assists.

Waynesville 8, Middletown Madison 0

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 2, Carroll 0: A: Kyre goal, Schrimpf goal, Jones shutout.

Bellefontaine 4, Graham 0: B: Shumaker 3 goals, Watson goal, Whitaker shutout.

Butler 7, Stebbins 0: B: Washburn 3 goals, Rosenkranz goal assist, Budding 3 assists.

Centerville 2, Beavercreek 0

Fairmont 5, Springfield 0

Greenon 5, Greeneview 4: Gnon: Riley 3 goals, Journell goal assist, Minteer goal. Gv: Sandlin 2 goals, Simpson 1 goal 2 assists, Waggoner goal.

Jonathan Alder 2, Northwestern 0: JA: Piciano goal assist, Timberlake goal, Magginis shutout.

McNicholas 2, Chaminade Julienne 1

Sidney 2, Tippecanoe 1: S: Curl goal assist, Vordemark goal, McKinney assist.

Springboro 10, Wayne 0: S: Burns 2 goals 1 assist, Blain 2 goals 1 assist.

Springfield Shawnee 1, Kenton Ridge 1: SS: Mattern goal, Richardson assist. KR: Fyffe goal, Briggs assist.

Troy 2, Fairborn 0: T: Frigge goal, Noll goal, Fleenor shutout.

Urbana 3, Indian Lake 0: U: Mounce 2 goals, Mackendrick goal assist, Forson shutout.

Tuesday’s Results

Hamilton 8, Mt. Healthy 0

Legacy Christian 6, Dayton Christian 0: LC: Solomon 2 goals 1 assist, Sweeney 2 goals, Allport shutout.

Milton-Union 4, Brookville 2: B: Kummer goal. MU: Copp 3 goals, Nichols goal assist, Brazie 2 assists.

Newton 7, Dixie 0

Ponitz 7, Stivers 0

Preble Shawnee 5, National Trail 0

Ross 4, Franklin 1: R: Chernock goal assist. F: Bates goal.

Waynesville 6, Middletown Madison 0

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 292 (Kreusch 72, Gochenouer 71, Kreusch 75, Tabar 74, Anderson 78); 2. Northwestern 306 (Adkins 76, Hockett 75, Harris 84, Brackney 76, Bishop 79).

Individual Qualifiers: Bartlett (Wyoming) 71, Webb (Wyoming) 71.

Girls Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Fenwick 351 (Rush 78, Lohman 93, Blankenship 89, Roethlisberger 91, Haas 94); 2. Madeira 356.

Individual Qualifiers: Fink (CHCA) 77; Miller (Alter) 78.

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 3, Tecumseh 0

Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: T: Clawson 13 kills, Krimm 21 assists 9 aces, Luginbuhl 3 blocks.

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Colerain 0

Kenton Ridge 3, Tecumseh 0

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Clawson 13 kills, Richardson 19 assists, Aselage 2 blocks.

